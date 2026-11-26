No. 15 Alabama is set for Thursday night's matchup against Kansas State at the annual Players Era tournament in Las Vegas. This is the Crimson Tide's second game of the event, as it suffered its first loss on Tuesday to Baylor.

Alabama is now on the consolation side of the bracket, with Kansas State previously losing to Gonzaga. Should the Crimson Tide beat the Wildcats, it'll face Miami on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CT for its final game in Vegas. If Alabama loses to Kansas State, it will go against Michigan on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Here's all the info you need for Alabama's seventh game of the 2026-27 season.

Latest Injury News for Alabama vs. Kansas State

There will be no official pregame availability report since this is a non-conference matchup, but Alabama head coach Nate Oats said before the Baylor loss that the typical 12 players in Alabama's rotation would be available for Players Era. No injuries were reported by Oats after facing Baylor.

However, forward Tarris Bouie did not see any time on the floor against the Bears despite being dressed and being in the typical rotation. He was dealing with a lower-leg injury earlier in the month, but Oats hasn't suggested any restrictions for him.

Alabama vs. Kansas State Game Information

Who: No. 15 Alabama (5-1, 0-0 SEC) at Kansas State (3-3, 0-0 Big 12)

When: Thursday, Nov. 26, 8 p.m. CT

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

All-Time Series: It is tied 2-2, with the first matchup occurring on Nov. 16, 1994.

Officials: Will be announced before tipoff (this story will be updated)

Last Meeting: Alabama outlasted the Wildcats 77-74 at home on Jan. 25, 2020. It was one of Kira Lewis Jr.'s best performances, as he finished with 26 points, seven rebounds, three blocks and a pair of steals. Alabama had four more players score between 10 and 11 points as well.

How to Watch, Listen to Alabama vs. Kansas State

TV: ESPNU

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Analyst: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

SiriusXM: 250 (Alabama), 249 (Kansas State)

Betting Odds for Alabama vs. Kansas State

Spread: Alabama -13.5

Over/Under: 169.5 points

Source: FanDuel Sportsbook

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Keys to the Game: Alabama vs. Kansas State

Be the more physical team. What Amari Allen said after losing to Baylor really sums it up: “I think our scouting report was pretty spot on. The physicality was what got us. I’ll take the blame for that…It’s definitely a wakeup call, mainly for the physicality part. I feel like that’s where we lost the game.”

Get in a shooting groove. Alabama was a disaster offensively against Baylor, as it shot 35 percent from the field, including a 7-for-30 clip from behind the arc. The Crimson Tide struggled to score early, and it didn't gain momentum until the final minutes. But Alabama never even took a lead.

Prove that the defensive performance against Baylor wasn't a fluke. Alabama did a really nice job guarding the Bears from start to finish, as Baylor's field goal percentage (33) was even worse than the Tide's. Alabama needs to continue building on this.

Starting Lineups for Alabama vs. Kansas State will be announced before tipoff and Game Central will be updated with each program's five players.

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