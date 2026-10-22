No. 20 Alabama Basketball Exhibition vs. Auburn: Game Central Rundown

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama basketball is set to face Auburn in its final preseason exhibition before the 2026-27 regular season tips off on Thursday night at Legacy Arena. The Iron Bowl of Basketball will have a different nickname for this event: The Feud.

The Crimson Tide was named the No. 20 team in the AP Top 25 on Monday, marking the sixth consecutive preseason that head coach Nate Oats and company have been ranked in the renowned poll. Auburn isn't ranked, however, it received the 14th-most votes of the 19 programs that missed the cut.

Here's all the info you need for Thursday night's preseason edition of Alabama against Auburn:

Latest Injury News for Alabama vs. Auburn

Alabama didn't have four guards available for the Furman and Ole Miss scrimmages: Aden Holloway, Anderson Diaz, Jaxon Richardson and Preston Murphy Jr.

Holloway is serving a suspension and won't be available until the Crimson Tide's third game of the regular season against Oakland. Diaz will also not play on Thursday, as Oats said on Oct. 8 that the freshman will be out for about a month with an elbow injury. If it's exactly one month, like Holloway, Diaz's first game back would be against Oakland.

Richardson has an illness and is dealing with undisclosed minor injuries, which Oats said at SEC Tipoff on Oct. 13: "Hopefully he's back by the first real game, if not sooner." Murphy has an upper body injury. Game Central will be updated if these two play in The Feud.

Alabama vs. Auburn Game Information

Who: Alabama (2-0 in preseason exhibitions) vs. Auburn (0-1 in preseason exhibitions)

When: Thursday, Oct. 22, 7 p.m. CT

Where: Legacy Arena, Birmingham, Alabama

All-Time Series: Alabama leads the all-time series against Auburn 103-69, with the first matchup occurring on Feb. 28, 1924. This includes a current three-game win streak for the Crimson Tide. As previously stated, this game does not count, but the rivals are gridlocked at 12-12 in neutral-site showdowns.

Last Meeting: The Crimson Tide beat Auburn 96-84 in the regular-season finale at home on March 7. The win clinched Alabama the 2-seed in the SEC Tournament, as it needed to come out victorious in order to break the tie in the conference standings with Arkansas, which is now the 3-seed. Aden Holloway and Labaron Philon Jr. scored 21 points each. The duo helped the Crimson Tide get into the lane effectively, as Alabama outscored Auburn in the paint 58-32. The Crimson Tide out-rebounded the Tigers 42-28, including the use of 19 offensive rebounds for 24 second-chance points.

How to Watch, Listen to Alabama vs. Auburn

Stream (for free): Knight Eady's YouTube channel (Play-By-Play: Karl Ravech, Analysts: Daymeon Fishback and Richard Hendrix)

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Analyst: Bryan Passink, Sideline: Roger Hoover). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

SiriusXM: 134/201

Keys to the Exhibition: Alabama vs. Auburn

Can Alabama continue to thrive on the glass after outrebounding Ole Miss 45-28 (14-9 offensive)?

Which Crimson Tide players can lock down Auburn's Tahaad Pettiford (15.4 points per game in 2025-26) and Kevin Overton (14.1), who were the Tigers' second and third leading scorers, respectively, last season?

What will the intensity level be from both teams? Sure, it's just a scrimmage, but according to Oats, "I don't think anybody in the game is going to realize the record doesn't go on your record. It's going to count in the state of Alabama."

Alabama's Lineup vs. Auburn

Sophomore guard Amari Allen was the only member of the Crimson Tide to start in both exhibitions.

Other Furman Starters: guard Qayden Samuels, plus forwards London Jemison, Drew Fielder and Keitenn Bristow; Other Ole Miss starters: guard Tarris Bouie, plus forwards Cole Cloer, Brandon Garrison and Jamarion Davis-Fleming.

Expect some sort of blend between these two lineups for Thursday night's starting five, and this article will be updated when it is revealed.

Centers Collins Onyejiaka and TJ St. Louis are yet to play despite being healthy. Redshirts have been removed from college sports, but Oats said St. Louis, a freshman, will essentially be treated as one this season.

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