Alabama Freshman Guard Expected to be Out for a Month

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball took down Furman 111-93 at home on Thursday night, but four guards, including Anderson Diaz, were sidelined.

Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats gave an update on Diaz during the postgame press conference.

"He hurt his elbow," Oats said. "He's probably out a month or so, give or take. We're going to see how everything goes, but it's not going to require surgery. Just a lot of rehab. So a little bit disappointing too for him. Just with (Aden) Holloway being suspended those five games, would be a great chance to get Anderson a lot of minutes, kind of playing the point along with Amari.

"But sometimes that's how life goes, and you've got to deal with a little adversity. He's been a great kid. I love his attitude. I feel bad for him, but if he's working hard, I think he can really add to the team on both sides of the ball. He gets in the paint a lot and guards the ball really well on the defensive end."

If he's out for exactly one month, that would make him available for the Oakland game on Nov. 9 — the third contest of the regular season. Oats is confident that his training staff could get Diaz back quickly and efficiently.

"Clarke (Holter), I think we've got the best medical team in the country, so they'll get him back as quick as they can without risking long-term injury for him, and hopefully we see him back here in about a month or so," Oats said.

Diaz was a member of the 2027 class, but he reclassified and joined the Crimson Tide's 2026-27 roster. He chose Alabama over a large variety of offers: Arkansas, Auburn, Cincinnati, Florida State, Illinois, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, UCLA, Florida A&M, Hampton, Fordham, Providence, Seton Hall, St. John's and Villanova.

Originally from the Bronx in New York, Diaz is a member of the Overtime Elite league. During 16 games (15 starts) of the 2025-26 season with the Cold Hearts, he averaged 17.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.3 steals in 28.6 minutes per contest. Diaz shot 43.2 percent from the field, 29.9 percent from deep and 75.5 percent from the free-throw line.

“Anderson Diaz is a very dynamic playmaker that has the ability to extend the court with his three-point range while being able to break down the defense and get paint touches at any moment of the game," Oats said on July 14. "With a 6’6” wingspan, he has quick hands combined with great instincts that gives him the tools to be an elite defender. Combine that with his ability to create for others, he will be a great addition to our backcourt. We are excited to have him at Alabama.”

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