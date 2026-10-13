What NBA Scouts Told Amari Allen Before Withdrawing From 2026 Draft

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. — Amari Allen had a major decision to make in May.

The Alabama basketball guard — not a forward like last year — declared for the 2026 NBA Draft after a stellar first year in college. Allen started in 24 of his 32 games played this past season, as he averaged 11.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.7 blocks. He was named the SEC Freshman of the Week three times, which led to him being named one of five players on the All-SEC Freshman Team.

But he struggled at the end of the season, as his numbers across the board went down. Allen said after the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 loss to Michigan that he'd "definitely be back" in 2026-27, but he declared for the 2026 NBA Draft shortly after. It was a way to test the waters as a potential first-round pick, and during the NBA Combine, like all prospects, he spoke with coaches and scouts about his trajectory.

"Definitely get stronger," Allen said at SEC Tipoff '27 on Tuesday regarding the feedback he received. "I have to put on weight. They also want to see me put the ball in my hands more. Last year we had Baron (Philon) , Trelly (Wrightsell), Houston (Mallette) and Biz (Aden Holloway) so I didn't have the ball in my hands too much. But they want to see if I can increase my production with a higher usage."

Labaron Philon Jr. would've been a late first to mid second-round pick if he stayed in the 2025 NBA Draft. But he withdrew his name from the pool at the deadline with hopes of improving his stock after an All-SEC Freshman campaign. It wound up being the correct move for him, as he finished third in the conference in points per game (21.5 on 50.7 percent from the field) and fourth in assists per game (4.8) last season en route to becoming the No. 22 pick of the 2026 Draft.

As Allen enters his sophomore campaign after withdrawing the 2026 NBA Draft pool, it's important to note how well Alabama players perform in Year 2 of head coach Nate Oats' system. Philon, Herb Jones, Mark Sears and many other Crimson Tide products recorded significantly better numbers in their second season at UA, and Allen is aiming to do the same.

"Oats historically has guys in their second years making a big jump," Allen said. "So to see that, and I know Oats believes in me, that's something that definitely helped my decision."

Allen is already on the right track, as he's a member of the Preseason All-SEC Second Team. That title comes with a narrative that each player serves a leadership role at his respective program. Allen shared after the Furman exhibition how he's grown "a lot" as a leader — one of the reasons Philon withdrew his name over a year ago.

"I'm more vocal," Allen said. "I feel like last year I wasn't as vocal, so one of my focuses this year was being more vocal to the guys, show them what the standard is and help lead that room."

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