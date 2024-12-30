How to Watch: No. 12 Oklahoma at No. 5 Alabama Basketball
Following a blowout victory over South Dakota State, Alabama men's basketball finished non-conference play with an 11-2 record. Additionally, the Crimson Tide remained at No. 5 in the AP Top 25 Poll and No. 6 in the Coaches Poll on Monday.
The SEC saw big changes in the offseason as Oklahoma and Texas migrated from the Big 12. Not only are the Sooners Alabama's next opponent but they're the first as well. Furthermore, Oklahoma has the same amount of losses this season as they do in the history of being in the Southeastern Conference––zero.
Alabama head coach Nate Oats and company have a chance to give the No. 12-ranked Sooners their first loss of SEC play and the season in general on Saturday evening at home. Another reason why this is a must-see top-15 matchup is that the Tide will reunite with former Alabama and current Oklahoma forward Mohamed Wague, a member of the 2023-24 Final Four team.
How to Watch: No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 12 Oklahoma
Who: No. 12 Oklahoma (13-0, 0-0 SEC) at No. 5 Alabama (11-2, 0-0 SEC)
When: Saturday, Jan. 4 at 5 p.m. CT.
Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.
TV: SEC Network
Series vs. Oklahoma: The Crimson Tide trails 7-3 with the first matchup occurring on Dec. 14, 1970.
Last meeting with Oklahoma: The Crimson Tide was dismantled by the Sooners 93-69 on Jan. 28, 2023 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Rylan Griffen led Alabama with 15 points and although Jahvon Quinerly (12), Mark Sears (11), Brandon Miller (11) and Noah Clowney (10) each had double figures, it wasn't nearly enough as Oklahoma's Grant Sherfield and Jalen Hill combined for 56 points on their own.
Last time out, Alabama: The Tide finished its non-conference slate strong on Sunday with a dominant 105-82 home victory over South Dakota State. Alabama put together one of its stronger performances of the season, going 37-of-78 from the field and a very solid 19-for-55 from beyond the arc. Alabama guard Labaron Philon led the way with a season-high 21 points along with six assists, five rebounds and two steals which helped him be named the SEC Freshman of the Week for the second time this season.
Last time out, Oklahoma: The Sooners finished its non-conference slate with an undefeated record on Sunday after cruising by Prairie View A&M 89-67 at home. Oklahoma forward Jalon Moore led the team with 22 points but guards Jeremiah Fears and Duke Miles scored 19 and 17 points respectively. The trio combined for a stellar 18-of-27 conversions from the field while also nailing 19-of-20 attempts from the free-throw line.
Alabama Stat Leaders
- Points: Mark Sears (18.0)
- Rebounds: Grant Nelson (8.6)
- Assists: Mark Sears (4.0)
Oklahoma Stat Leaders
- Points: Jeremiah Fears (18.1)
- Rebounds: Sam Godwin (6.7)
- Assists: Jeremiah Fears (4.5)