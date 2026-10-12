Skip to main content
Bama Central

Where Alabama Basketball is Predicted to Finish in SEC for 2026-27 Season

The conference also included Alabama guard Amari Allen on one of the preseason All-SEC teams.
Hunter De Siver|
Alabama forward Amari Allen searches the floor for a pass in the second half of the game against Mississippi State on Feb. 25, 2026.
Alabama forward Amari Allen searches the floor for a pass in the second half of the game against Mississippi State on Feb. 25, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

In this story:

Alabama Crimson Tide

The Southeastern Conference announced the media's predicted order of finish ahead of the 2026-27 men's basketball season.

Alabama is predicted to be fifth in the conference, with Florida, Texas, Arkansas and Tennessee in front of the Crimson Tide.

Alabama basketball's 2025-26 season ended at the hands of Michigan in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, but it's a bittersweet ending to a wild year. The Crimson Tide met its expectations. It started the season ranked No. 15 in the AP Top 25 and entered March Madness at the same spot. In terms of the SEC, Alabama was predicted to finish fourth in 2025-26, but ended up tying for second.

Additionally, the SEC announced its preseason all-conference teams. Alabama guard Amari Allen was named to the Second Team. Allen is labeled as a 6-foot-6, 215-pound guard this season rather than a forward last year.

Allen started in 24 of his 32 games played this past season, as he averaged 11.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.7 blocks. He was named the SEC Freshman of the Week three times, which led to him being named one of five players on the All-SEC Freshman Team.

That said, these numbers were higher before the final month of the season. Allen hit a bit of a slump in March, as his numbers in every stat category took a dip, especially as a shooter. In his first 25 games, he shot 47.1 percent from the field and 39.8 percent from deep. But in the final seven contests, he was 36.1 percent from the field and 8.0 percent from downtown, hitting just two of 25 behind-the-arc attempts — which played a big role in withdrawing from the 2026 NBA Draft on May 27.

As Allen enters his sophomore campaign, it's important to note how well Alabama players perform in Year 2 of head coach Nate Oats' system. Labaron Philon Jr., Herb Jones, Mark Sears and many other Crimson Tide products recorded significantly better numbers in their second season at UA, and Allen is aiming to do the same.

SEC Predicted Order of Finish

  1. Florida
  2. Texas
  3. Arkansas
  4. Tennessee
  5. Alabama
  6. Vanderbilt
  7. Kentucky
  8. Missouri
  9. Auburn
  10. Texas A&M
  11. Georgia
  12. Oklahoma
  13. Ole Miss
  14. LSU
  15. Mississippi State
  16. South Carolina

Preseason All-SEC First Team

Rueben Chinyelu – Florida
Juke Harris – Tennessee
Thomas Haugh – Florida
Josh Hubbard – Mississippi State
Tyler Tanner – Vanderbilt

Preseason All-SEC Second Team

Amari Allen – Alabama
Alex Condon – Florida
Milan Momcilovic – Kentucky
Jordan Smith Jr. – Arkansas
Matas Vokietaitis – Texas

Preseason All-SEC Third Team

PJ Haggerty – Texas A&M
Malachi Moreno – Kentucky
Tahaad Pettiford – Auburn
David Punch – Texas
Billy Richmond III – Arkansas

SEC Player of the Year

Thomas Haugh – Florida

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, FacebookYouTubeInstagramTikTok for the latest news.

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Hunter De Siver
HUNTER DE SIVER

Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023.

Share on XFollow HunterDeSiver
Home/Basketball