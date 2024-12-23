Where Alabama Basketball Ranks After Week 7
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— After finishing its seven-game gauntlet of a slate with a 5-2 record, all but one of which were on the road/neutral site two weeks ago, the then-No. 6 Alabama men's basketball team had what was expected to be two more relaxing games against mid-major opponents this past week.
However, this was not the case against then-4-8 North Dakota as the Crimson Tide escaped with a 97-90 road win this past Wednesday evening. The Crimson Tide struggled on both sides of the ball in the first half, but an offensive awakening in the second period was enough to take a lead late and maintain it until the final buzzer. That said, Alabama cruised to a dominant 81-54 home victory over then-8-2 Kent State on Sunday, which was heavily due to the Tide's performance defensively and on the boards.
After two wins against these mid-major opponents, one being close throughout and the other being a blowout, voters decided to move Alabama up one spot to No. 5 in the AP Top 25 Poll and No. 6 in the Coaches Poll on Monday.
One reason for Alabama's rise this week is due to Ohio State, who defeated then-No. 4 Kentucky by 20 on Saturday evening.
AP Top 25 Poll
(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
- Tennessee (41), 11-0, 1528
- Auburn (21), 11-1, 1505
- Iowa State, 10-1, 1415
- Duke, 10-2, 1344
- Alabama, 10-2, 1258
- Florida, 12-0, 1239
- Kansas, 9-2, 1097
- Marquette, 11-2, 1038
- Oregon, 11-1, 970
- Kentucky, 10-2, 959
- UConn, 10-3, 903
- Oklahoma, 12-0, 850
- Texas A&M, 10-2, 811
- Gonzaga, 9-3, 757
- Houston, 8-3, 615
- Ole Miss, 11-1, 506
- Cincinnati, 10-1, 494
- Michigan State, 10-2, 426
- Mississippi State, 11-1, 423
- San Diego State, 8-2, 319
- Purdue, 8-4, 270
- UCLA, 10-2, 246
- Arkansas, 10-2, 158
- Illinois, 8-3, 135
- Baylor, 7-3
Other receiving votes: Maryland 119, Dayton 108, Drake 91, St. John's 90, Memphis 65, Michigan 50, Georgia 45, Pittsburgh 27, West Virginia 26, Missouri 25, Ohio St. 23, North Carolina 20, Clemson 18, Arizona St 13, Utah St. 9, Wisconsin 9, Indiana 8, Texas Tech 8, St. Bonaventure 4, Penn St. 3.
Coaches Poll
(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
- Tennessee (20), 11-0, 764
- Auburn (11), 11-1, 746
- Iowa State, 10-1, 706
- Duke, 10-2, 659
- Florida, 12-0, 649
- Alabama, 10-2, 620
- Kansas, 9-2, 531
- Marquette, 11-2, 529
- Oregon, 11-1, 484
- Kentucky, 10-2, 476
- Oklahoma, 12-0, 412
- Houston, 8-3, 406
- Texas A&M, 10-2, 405
- UConn, 10-2, 395
- Gonzaga, 9-3, 327
- Ole Miss, 11-1, 261
- Cincinnati, 10-1, 252
- Michigan State, 10-2, 233
- Mississippi State, 11-1, 196
- San Diego State, 8-2, 148
- UCLA, 10-2, 128
- Illinois, 8-3, 86
- Baylor, 7-3, 83
- St. John's, 10-2, 82
- Purdue, 8-4, 73
Schools dropped out: No. 21 Michigan; No. 22 Memphis; No. 24 Dayton.
Other receiving votes: Maryland 65; Michigan 52; Drake 51; Arkansas 51; Georgia 42; Clemson 40; Dayton 28; Memphis 25; Pittsburgh 22; Utah State 14; Texas Tech 9; Wisconsin 7; North Carolina 6; Missouri 6; West Virginia 5; Penn State 1.
Alabama in the Polls by Week:
- Preseason: No. 2 in AP Poll, No. 2 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 1 (UNC Asheville win, Arkansas State win): No. 2 in AP Poll, No. 2 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 2 (McNeese win, Purdue loss): No. 8 in the AP Poll, No. 7 in the Coaches Poll
- After Week 3 (Illinois win): No. 9 in AP Poll, No. 9 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 4 (Houston win, Rutgers win, Oregon loss): No. 10 in AP Poll, No. 12 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 5 (North Carolina win): No. 7 in AP Poll, No. 8 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 6 (Creighton win): No. 6 in AP Poll, No. 7 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 7 (North Dakota win, Kent State win): No. 5 in AP Poll, No. 6 in Coaches Poll