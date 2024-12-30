Bama Central

Where Alabama Basketball Ranks After Week 8

Did the Crimson Tide move in the polls after dismantling South Dakota State in its final non-conference game?

Hunter De Siver

Alabama guard Labaron Philon (0) shoots the ball against South Dakota State at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, AL on Sunday, Dec 29, 2024.
Alabama guard Labaron Philon (0) shoots the ball against South Dakota State at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, AL on Sunday, Dec 29, 2024. / Photo by Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— After finishing its seven-game gauntlet of a slate with a 5-2 record, all but one of which were on the road/neutral site three weeks ago, Alabama men's basketball took down North Dakota and Kent State to climb to No. 5 in the AP Poll after Week 7.

Week 8 featured the Crimson Tide's final non-conference opponent in South Dakota State, and Alabama finished very strong with a dominant 105-82 home victory over the Jackrabbits on Sunday. The Tide put together one of its stronger performances of the season, going 37-of-78 from the field and an incredible 19-for-55 from beyond the arc.

Finishing with an 11-2 record in non-conference play, the Crimson Tide remained at No. 5 in the AP Top 25 Poll and No. 6 in the Coaches Poll on Monday.

AP Top 25 Poll

(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

  1. Tennessee (41), 12-0, 1504
  2. Auburn (20), 11-1, 1481
  3. Iowa State, 10-1, 1392
  4. Duke, 10-2, 1321
  5. Alabama, 11-2, 1238
  6. Florida, 13-0, 1202
  7. Kansas, 9-2, 1084
  8. Marquette, 11-2, 1037
  9. Oregon, 12-1, 979
  10. Kentucky, 10-2, 958
  11. UConn, 10-3, 904
  12. Oklahoma, 13-0, 863
  13. Texas A&M, 11-2, 812
  14. Houston, 8-3, 626
  15. UCLA, 11-2, 571
  16. Cincinnati, 10-1, 551
  17. Mississippi State, 11-1, 483
  18. Michigan State, 10-2, 473
  19. Gonzaga, 9-4, 383
  20. Purdue, 9-4, 281
  21. Memphis, 10-3, 213
  22. Illinois, 9-3, 193
  23. Arkansas, 10-2, 174
  24. Ole Miss, 11-2, 165
  25. Baylor, 8-3, 139

Other Receiving Votes: Maryland 133, Drake 100, St. John's 98, Dayton 90, Michigan 65, Utah St. 59, Georgia 48, Pittsburgh 35, West Virginia 30, San Diego St. 28, Ohio St. 19, Missouri 19, North Carolina 19, Arizona St 13, Indiana 11, Texas Tech 8, Clemson 8, Wisconsin 7, Penn St. 5, St. Bonaventure 2, Nebraska 1.

Coaches Poll

(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

  1. Tennessee (20), 12-0, 764
  2. Auburn (11), 11-1, 764
  3. Iowa State, 10-1, 707
  4. Duke, 10-2, 664
  5. Florida, 13-0, 651
  6. Alabama, 11-2, 626
  7. Kansas, 9-2, 552
  8. Marquette, 11-2, 539
  9. Oregon, 12-1, 491
  10. Oklahoma, 13-0, 437
  11. Kentucky, 10-2, 428
  12. Texas A&M, 11-2, 424
  13. UConn, 10-3, 416
  14. Houston, 8-3, 386
  15. Michigan State, 10-2, 270
  16. Mississippi State, 11-1, 267
  17. Cincinnati, 10-1, 259
  18. UCLA, 11-2, 255
  19. Gonzaga, 9-4, 170
  20. Illinois, 9-3, 129
  21. Baylor, 8-3, 113
  22. Purdue, 9-4, 108
  23. Ole Miss, 11-2, 92
  24. Maryland, 11-2, 90
  25. Memphis, 10-3, 87

Schools Droppoed Out: No. 20 San Diego State; No. 24 St. John's.

Other Receiving Votes: St. John's 70; Arkansas 58; Drake 53; Michigan 49; Utah State 42; Georgia 36; San Diego State 30; Dayton 19; Texas Tech 12; Pittsburgh 10; Clemson 9; West Virginia 8; Missouri 6; North Carolina 1.

Alabama in the Polls by Week:

  • Preseason: No. 2 in AP Poll, No. 2 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 1 (UNC Asheville win, Arkansas State win): No. 2 in AP Poll, No. 2 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 2 (McNeese win, Purdue loss): No. 8 in the AP Poll, No. 7 in the Coaches Poll
  • After Week 3 (Illinois win): No. 9 in AP Poll, No. 9 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 4 (Houston win, Rutgers win, Oregon loss): No. 10 in AP Poll, No. 12 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 5 (North Carolina win): No. 7 in AP Poll, No. 8 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 6 (Creighton win): No. 6 in AP Poll, No. 7 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 7 (North Dakota win, Kent State win): No. 5 in AP Poll, No. 6 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 8 (South Dakota State win): No. 5 in AP Poll, No. 6 in Coaches Poll

