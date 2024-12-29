Bama Central

Nate Oats Gives Update on Derrion Reid and Houston Mallette Entering SEC Play

The Crimson Tide played well in the non-conference finale without two contributors.

Joe Gaither

Dec 14, 2024; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama forward Derrion Reid (35) gets a breakaway dunk with Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) too far behind to defend the dunk at Coleman Coliseum. Alabama defeated Creighton 83-75. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News
Dec 14, 2024; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama forward Derrion Reid (35) gets a breakaway dunk with Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) too far behind to defend the dunk at Coleman Coliseum. Alabama defeated Creighton 83-75. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- The No. 5 Alabama basketball team wrapped up its non-conference action with a 105-82 home victory over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. The Crimson Tide cruised to an easy victory but did so shorthanded as the team closed out the calendar year 2024 without forward Derrion Reid and guard Houston Mallette.

"Yeah, he's [Derrion Reid] got an ankle injury he sustained in practice two days ago," Alabama coach Nate Oats said after the game. "It was a little bit of a flair-up from a summer injury. So, we're hoping that clears up quickly and he can practice by middle of the week and be ready to go by Oklahoma, but we'll have to see how it comes."

Reid has been a two-way stalwart to start his freshman season. He's averaging 7.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and almost an assist per game while routinely drawing the toughest defensive assignments.

Mallette's joined the Alabama lineup after initially appearing like a redshirt was in his future. He's appeared in four games, showing great proficiency shooting from deep and moving without the ball.

"Houston Mallette has just had an illness really since we got back after Christmas break," Oats said. "So hopefully whatever bug he's got gets over with quickly and he can get back in and start practicing this week too."

The Crimson Tide returns to action on Saturday in Coleman Coliseum at 5 p.m. CT against the Oklahoma Sooners to kick off the SEC regular season.

Joe Gaither
