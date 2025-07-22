Where Labaron Philon Wants to Improve Ahead of Sophomore Campaign
Alabama guard Labaron Philon is carrying a large weight on his shoulders ahead of next season.
Philon entered the 2025 NBA Draft but later withdrew just a couple of hours before the deadline. While he was out of the Crimson Tide's picture, analysts lowered Alabama's spot in numerous way-too-early rankings and NCAA Tournament projections. But when Philon announced his return, those same analysts were quick to skyrocket the Tide.
Four of Alabama's main starters from last season exhausted their collegiate eligibility and are all currently competing for spots in the NBA. Philon is the lone returner from the starting five as he played that role in 29 of UA's 37 games. He's expected to be head coach Nate Oats' top scoring option next season, which is something he'll need to work on as the offseason continues.
“Really just shooting. Really being able to be a high-level 3-point shooter,” Philon said when Sleepers Media asked him on Tuesday where he wants to improve. “I think a lot of things I missed out on last season are going to come into play this season. Everything’s been filled out and a lot more space being on the floor with all the guys around me that can shoot the ball really well is going to allow me to create open looks for them and get downhill while I can.
Philon became a household name over the course of last season and his three SEC Freshman of the Week honors reflect that. He was given expectations by analysts to be a one-and-done player and enter the 2025 NBA Draft but Philon wants another year to develop. He finished his freshman season averaging 10.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and a Crimson Tide-best 1.3 steals per game.
However, he shot just 31.5 percent from behind the arc. Enhancing this major basketball attribute will not only be pivotal to his development, but Alabama's as well. Philon said in this interview that he wants to be more of a leader and be more vocal as well. An improvement in his shots from deep could kill two birds with one stone.