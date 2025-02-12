Which Alabama Basketball Players Need to Step Up the Most vs. Auburn? Just a Minute
Watch the above video as BamaCentral staff writer Hunter De Siver discusses No. 2 Alabama men's basketball's upcoming home game against No. 1 Auburn and who will need to step up the most.
No. 2 Alabama men's basketball dominated Texas 103-80 on the road on Tuesday night, but college basketball fans were already turning the page to the Crimson Tide's next game before this one even started.
That's because Alabama's next game is at home against No. 1 Auburn, in perhaps the most anticipated Iron Bowl of Basketball in the history of the rivalry. This will be the 44th all-time meeting in the entire sport between teams ranked No. 1 and No. 2.
Both teams are 10-1 in SEC play, meaning the result of Saturday's game will break the tie. The SEC has indisputably been the best conference in college basketball this season, but Alabama and Auburn have been immune despite having the toughest and third-toughest strength of schedules respectively in the country.
And like their No. 1 strength of schedule ranking, the Crimson Tide is also first in the nation in points per game with 90.5. However, Alabama is 333rd in points allowed per game with 78.5. Auburn is a bit more well-balanced as the Tigers are eighth in scoring offense (84.8 points per game) and 68th in scoring defense (67.7 points allowed).
Each team has a wide variety of depth that features a plethora of scoring options and defensive stoppers. The question is, which Alabama players will need to step up the most to help the Crimson Tide take down Auburn?
Aden Holloway
The Alabama sixth-man leads the conference in three-point percentage with 42.1 percent and has proved to be a big impact player throughout his first season with the Crimson Tide. That said, the sophomore spent his freshman year at Auburn, where he had an "abnormal" experience that was "completely downhill." This revenge game for Holloway could be the biggest headline leading up to Saturday and a stellar game for him against the Tigers will have Coleman Coliseum rocking from start to finish.
Clifford Omoruyi
The Alabama center has shown signs of improvement throughout the season, as he was recently named one of 15 candidates for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award, but the Rutgers transfer will need every ounce of his lockdown mentality on display against Auburn. Specifically, Omoruyi will often come face-to-face with Auburn forward and massive SEC Player of the Year favorite Johni Broome, who is second in the conference in points per game (18.1) and leads it in both rebounds (10.7) and blocks (2.7) per game. Omoruyi's defensive control of the paint will be pivotal to the outcome.
