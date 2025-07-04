2025 Alabama Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 12: Auburn
Auburn was competitive in the SEC under the leadership of former head coach Gus Malzahn from 2013-2020 as the Tigers were listed in the final AP Top 25 in five of those seven seasons.
But after Malzahn was fired in 2020, the Tigers hired Bryan Harsin to fill the role. However, he wasn’t any better as Auburn let him go after not even two full seasons. And following Cadillac Williams’ four-game stint as the interim head coach, the program hired Hugh Freeze to be the successor on Nov. 29, 2022.
Freeze had the expectations to quickly turn this program around like he did at Liberty, but it’s yet to be seen. Auburn went 6-7 with a Music City Bowl loss during the 2023 season and the Tigers’ 5-7 record last year eliminated them from contending for a bowl game. Alabama played the eliminator role as the Crimson Tide won 28-14 at home.
2025 is a big season for Auburn. A strong argument could be made that Freeze is on the hot seat, but the Tigers have added a top-10 recruiting class in each of the last two seasons and brought in plenty of transfers who are expected to make an impact. Auburn has been included in numerous way-too-early top 25 lists and this could be a year where things start to come together.
Auburn will close out the regular season at home against Alabama for the 90th edition of the Iron Bowl. Here’s an early look at the Crimson Tide's Week 14 opponent.
Offense
Auburn finished last season outside of the top 30 in every standard and advanced offensive statistic under offensive coordinator Derrick Nix. Most notably, the Tigers’ 23.6 points per game were 93rd in Division I.
But Auburn has gone under a few changes on the offensive side of the ball this offseason, including the transfer portal addition of former Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold. The 2023 5-star recruit was named the Sooners’ starter last season but didn’t fully live up to his high school rating as he completed 154 of 246 pass attempts (62.6 percent) for 1,421 yards, 12 touchdowns and three interceptions while running for an additional 444 yards on 150 attempts and three more scores. Although he didn’t light up the college football world, Arnold and Oklahoma did defeat Alabama 24-3 last November as he hopes to build on this storm-fielding win this upcoming season.
Former Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter was heavily featured in the backfield during his first two years, but he emerged as the bell cow rusher in the past two seasons––rushing for over 2,000 yards and 15 touchdowns when combining the two––and was selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft in April. The Tigers now turn to Damari Alston, a senior with nearly 600 yards when combining the last two seasons who has waited patiently and is all but certainly going to be Auburn’s No. 1 option in the backfield. Alston should get most of the carries, but don’t be surprised if Nix rotates fellow running backs Jeremiah Cobb, Durell Robinson and Alvin Henderson as well.
Aside from Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith and Alabama’s Ryan Williams, it’s hard to argue that there was a better freshman wide receiver last season than Cam Coleman, who hauled in 37 receptions for 598 yards and eight touchdowns. Coleman will very likely be Auburn’s top target in 2025 with fellow 2024 starter Malcolm Simmons getting tons of reps as well due to the departure of fifth-round NFL Draft pick KeAndre Lambert-Smith. In addition, Eric Singleton Jr. transferred to the Tigers earlier this offseason after logging over 700 yards in each of his first two seasons at Georgia Tech and aims for a big role in this offense.
Tight end Brandon Frazier only appeared in three games last season and made one catch, but he’s expected to be the starter with former Maryland tight end Preston Howard also competing for snaps. These two pass-catchers will help block alongside an offensive line that returns four starters: left guard Dillon Wade, center Connor Lew, right guard Jeremiah Wright and right tackle Izavion Miller. Virginia Tech transfer Xavier Chaplin is expected to be the starting left tackle but don’t be surprised if USC transfer Mason Murphy gets in the mix of either tackle position.
Defense
Auburn hired DJ Durkin in January 2024 to be the team’s defensive coordinator and the Tigers went from 43rd in the country in points allowed per game in 2023 to 28th last season. Auburn was also 17th in opponent completion percentage (57.19) and 13th in opponent yards per carry (3.3).
This success stemmed from the defensive line, but JACK linebacker Jalen McLeod, who led Auburn in sacks and tackles for loss, was drafted in the sixth round by the Jacksonville Jaguars in April. And while three more defensive linemen and three linebackers were undrafted free agents, the Tigers still have some upfront talent in Keldric Faulk, who was second on the team in sacks and tackles for loss last season. Due to the massive offseason position turnover, defensive linemen Malik Blocton and Quientrail Jamison-Travis should be among the leaders in seeing an increased role.
As previously stated, McLeod plus three other linebackers finished their collegiate careers this past season and the room will look completely different. Keyron Crawford’s 22 tackles in 2024 make him one of the more experienced starting candidates and Maryland transfer Caleb Wheaton’s 42 also puts him at the top of the discussion. But one returner to really keep an eye on is Demarcus Riddick, who stood out during his freshman season but also went viral for talking smack about the aforementioned Ryan Williams and Jalen Milroe before last year’s game.
Unlike the front seven, Auburn’s cornerbacks room didn’t turn upside down as Kayin Lee and Jay Crawford are returning starters along with nickel Champ Anthony, who was playing well last season before a leg injury ended his year far too early. Lee and Crawford each broke up seven passes and challenged opposing receivers on a weekly basis. Another Auburn cornerback who might have a chance at seeing some action this season is highly-touted 4-star freshman Blake Woodby.
Former Auburn defensive back Jerrin Thompson finished his collegiate career and was an undrafted free agent a couple of months ago and someone will need to fill in for a player who finished third on the Tigers in pass breakups (five) second in tackles (65) and tied for the team-high in interceptions with two. Safeties Kaleb Harris and Sylvester Smith each played a ton of snaps last season and will be starters again in 2025, but can anyone in this secondary replicate Thompson’s numbers? Well, it may not be this year but 4-star freshman safety Anquon Fegans from Thompson High School in Alabaster, Ala. could one day be the answer.
Schedule
This is the final game of the regular season for both programs as Alabama and Auburn will face off during college football’s renowned rivalry week.
The Tigers could be on a bit of a hot streak coming into the 90th Iron Bowl as it’ll face Arkansas, Kentucky, Vanderbilt and Mercer in the four games before it. However, momentum could play a factor in each of those matchups as Auburn has a very tough four-game stretch before it: at Oklahoma (Sept. 20), at Texas A&M (Sept. 27), vs. Georgia (Oct. 11) and vs. Missouri (Oct. 18).
The Crimson Tide has three consecutive home games before heading to Jordan-Hare Stadium. Although Alabama will likely be favored, LSU has a lot of key returners and transfer portal additions that could provide a challenge. The Tide then aims for revenge against Oklahoma following last year’s loss, and then UA is expected to dominate Eastern Illinois one week later.
Outlook
Alabama will likely be the road favorites over Auburn for this late November matchup. However, like all contests during rivalry week, regular-season resumés are thrown out the window as upsets happen every year.
When Auburn comes to Tuscaloosa, the Tigers usually aren’t able to claw out with a win as Alabama has won the last seven games at Bryant-Denny Stadium by at least 10 points. But recent history shows that things go a bit off the rails when the Crimson Tide travels to Auburn.
Jalen Milroe connected with Isaiah Bond on a fourth-and-goal from the 31-yard line for a go-ahead touchdown on the road in 2023 and Bryce Young’s 97-yard drive led to a quadruple overtime win for Alabama in 2024. But UA fell to Auburn in three of the four road meetings (2013, 2017 and 2019) before those instant classics.
The Game
Date: Nov. 29
Time: FLEX––2:30 p.m. CT to 7 p.m
TV: TBD
Location: Jordan-Hare Stadium
Series history: Alabama leads 51-37-1 (8-10 away) with the first matchup occurring on Feb. 22, 1893
Last meeting: Alabama handled business in the Iron Bowl against Auburn with a 28-14 victory despite turning the ball over four times. Milroe had 256 yards through the air and another 104 on the ground with three more rushing touchdowns.
The Team
Coach: Hugh Freeze, third year, 11-14 record
Offensive coordinator: Derrick Nix
Defensive coordinator: DJ Durkin
2024 record: 5-7 (2-6 SEC)
2024 rankings: Total offense (71st), Total defense (28th)
Returning Starters
11 (six on offense, five on defense)
Players to Watch
QB Jackson Arnold, RB Damari Alston, WR Cam Coleman, DE Keldric Faulk, LB Demarcus Riddick, CB Kayin Lee
Top Newcomer
Wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. transferred to the Tigers earlier this offseason after logging over 700 yards in each of his first two seasons at Georgia Tech. He was ranked as ESPN’s sixth-best player in the transfer portal and is the No. 1 non-quarterback on the list due to unique speed and route-running ability.
Biggest Question
Can Jackson Arnold thrive at Auburn after not fully living up to his 5-star quarterback status at Oklahoma?
The School
Location: Auburn, Alabama
Founded: 1856
Enrollment: 34,145
Nickname: Tigers
Colors: Orange and blue
Mascot: Aubie
The Program
Last time beat Alabama: 2019
Last time won SEC: 2013
Last time won SEC West: 2017
National championships: 2 (1957, 2010)
Playoff Appearances: None
Conference championships: 12- 2013, 2010, 2004, 1989, 1988, 1987, 1983, 1957 (SEC), 1932 (Southern), 1919, 1914, 1913 (SIAA)
Bowl record: 24-21-2
Last season missed bowl: 2024
Heisman trophies: 3 (Pat Sullivan 1971, Bo Jackson 1985, Cam Newton 2010)
2025 NFL Draft
- RB Jarquez Hunter (Round 4, Pick 117 – Los Angeles Rams)
- WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith (Round 5, Pick 158 – Los Angeles Chargers)
- DE Jalen McLeod (Round 6, Pick 194 – Jacksonville Jaguars)
Last Four Recruiting Class Rankings
No. 8 (2025) No. 10 (2024), No. 18 (2023), No. 21 (2022)
The Schedule
Aug. 29: at Baylor
Sept. 6: vs. Ball State
Sept. 13: vs. South Alabama
Sept. 20: at Oklahoma
Sept. 27: at Texas A&M
Oct. 11: vs. Georgia
Oct. 18: vs. Missouri
Oct. 25: at Arkansas
Nov. 1: vs. Kentucky
Nov. 8: at Vanderbilt
Nov. 22: vs. Mercer
Nov. 29: vs. Alabama
This is the final story in BamaCentral's summer preview series of all 12 regular-season opponents for Alabama football in 2025.
