Which Alabama Freshman Has Been a 'Surprise' to Nate Oats?
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball guard Labaron Philon had a standout freshman season that allowed him to have his name featured on numerous mocks for the 2025 NBA Draft before returning to the Crimson Tide in May.
However, head coach Nate Oats and company were considering redshirting him, as he committed to Alabama after decommitting from Kansas.
"We said that because he called us late," Oats said during Monday's press conference. "We had one scholarship open and kind of just said, 'We have our guys already, but if you want to come, we'd love to have you, we know you're talented.'
"But we thought it might take a year for him to figure out and play in the system. But about a month in, we knew that wasn't going to be the case. He's competing super hard. Shoot, he would've been drafted if he stayed in the draft."
Fast forward to this year, Alabama has four freshmen eyeing roles on the 2025-26 team. So, as these players arrived on campus in the summer, which player was Oats most impressed with after seeing him play?
"As far as this year, we didn't plan on redshirting anybody," Oats said. "We didn't talk about that with any of the newcomers, but I think the guy that maybe stood out as a surprise based on where he was ranked and where he's going to end up playing is probably a guy like Amari Allen. I don't pay that close attention to the rankings, but I'll say this: he's going to be a lot better than where he was ranked.
The 6-foot-8, 205-pounder was the first member of the class to do so. He has been committed to the Crimson Tide since September 2024.
Allen was the No. 2 ranked player in the state of Wisconsin, and the 13th small forward in the nation at the time of his commitment. He is a lengthy perimeter player with the ability to score at will and also has the physical prowess to press teams defensively. He has all the tools to succeed in Oats' system.
"I think Labaron was a lot better than what he was ranked coming out of high school. I think Amari, on both sides of the ball, he's a big guard, plays hard, is physical, is about winning, plays defense. He can make shots, he can run the team, he can play pick-and-roll, he can pass the ball and he can finish at the rim. I think he's primed to have a really good year for us."
Alabama forward Aiden Sherrell, who was also a member of last year's Elite Eight squad, has also been impressed with Allen.
"He's fit right in, for sure," Sherrell said. "Amari is a great playmaker, a great scorer and a great defender. He's been fitting in very well. Coach Oats notices that and the whole team has noticed that."
Allen will be someone to watch, as the Crimson Tide is less than two weeks away from playing its exhibition game against Florida State in Birmingham. On Nov. 3, the Crimson Tide will face North Dakota at home to start the regular season.