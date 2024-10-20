2024 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 8
Welcome to Week 8 Power Rankings where nothing matters except what happens in between the white lines. No preseason rankings, recruiting talent composites or programmatic expectations are accounted for, the only formula is wins and losses as we dissect college football's top conference.
The Georgia Bulldogs won on the road for the biggest win in the league this week. LSU and Texas A&M stayed unbeaten in the conference setting up a big matchup between the two schools this coming week.
1. Georgia (↑1) (6-1, 4-1)
The Bulldogs went into Austin and knocked off the nation's No. 1 team 30-15. The Georgia defense forced four turnovers and held Texas to just 2-15 on third down as they controlled the game.
2. Texas (↓1) (6-1,2-1)
The Longhorns failed their biggest test of the year, falling into a 23-0 hole to the Georgia Bulldogs at home. Quarterback Quinn Ewers was benched for Arch Manning making for an interesting week ahead in Austin.
3. LSU (↑7) (6-1, 3-0)
The LSU Tigers are tied with the conference's longest winning streak with six straight victories after losing the season opener. The Tigers were a popular upset pick this week but handled the Arkansas Razorbacks 34-10.
4. Tennessee (-) (6-1, 3-1)
The Volunteers have officially put their loss to Arkansas behind them after Tennessee defeated both of its primary rivals in two consecutive weeks. Josh Heupel and his Volunteers were enjoying cigars on Saturday after defeating Alabama 21-17.
5. Texas A&M (↓2) (6-1, 4-0)
The Aggies went to Starkville and extended its winning streak to six games after losing the season opener to Notre Dame. Interestingly enough the Aggies will square off with LSU as both programs are unbeaten in conference play and riding a six-game win streak.
6. Vanderbilt (↑1) (5-2, 2-1)
It wasn't particularly pretty against Ball State, but ugly wins have been the Commodores' calling card this season. Vanderbilt won 24-14 and is just one-win away from bowl eligibility.
7. Alabama (↓2) (5-2, 2-2)
Turnovers, penalties and general offensive inconsistencies plagued the Crimson Tide's trip to Knoxville for the "Third Saturday in October". Alabama lost 21-17 to Tennessee to put its playoff hopes on the brink.
8. South Carolina (↑6) (4-3, 2-3)
The Gamecocks have been a challenging team to figure out this season as they were blown out at home by Ole Miss, almost defeated Alabama on the road and this past week blew out the Oklahoma Sooners in Norman. The Gamecocks forced four Sooner turnovers to win 35-9.
9. Ole Miss (↓3) (5-2, 1-2)
The Rebels were on an off week this week as they look to regroup. Ole Miss lost to LSU in dramatic fashion two weeks ago and will take on Oklahoma next week.
10. Missouri (↑1) (6-1, 2-1)
It took 15 fourth quarter points but the Missouri Tigers kept their playoff hopes alive by defeating the Auburn Tigers 21-17. Quarterback Brady Cook left the game with an injury, but returned to lead the Missouri comeback in the end.
11. Oklahoma (↓2) (4-3, 1-3)
Four turnovers, a quarterback benching and a second straight game getting blown out. Last week the Sooners took it on the chin from Texas, this week it was right in their own backyard to South Carolina as the Oklahoma season is officially reeling.
12. Arkansas (↓4) (4-3, 2-2)
The Razorbacks had a chance to follow up a big win over Tennessee by upsetting LSU, but instead couldn't take advantage of the bye week to upset the Tigers at home. Arkansas is a team playing as hard as it can week in and week out, but comes up short against the more talented teams in the league.
13. Florida (-) (4-3, 2-2)
What do you do when you have a true freshman starting quarterback? Run the football. Florida's Jadan Baugh took 22 carries for 106 yards and five touchdowns on Saturday night to protect DJ Lagway. The plan worked as the Gators defeated Kentucky 48-20.
14. Kentucky (↓2) (3-4, 1-4)
The Wildcats are on a two-game slide after beating Ole Miss. Losses to Vanderbilt and Florida won't rally the fanbase behind Mark Stoops.
15. Auburn (-) (2-5, 0-4)
The Tigers squandered another fourth quarter lead to lose on the road at Missouri. Auburn only converted 4-14 on third down against Missouri as their offensive struggles continued.
16. Mississippi State (-) (1-6, 0-4)
The Bulldogs played Georgia and Texas A&M close in the last two weeks, losing to both by 10, but is still searching for a conference win.