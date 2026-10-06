A Key Stat for Alabama Defense to Have Success Against Georgia

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— There are lots of areas where No. 2 Georgia stands out statistically before this Saturday's matchup with No. 6 Alabama. The Bulldogs lead the nation in scoring offense at 51.4 points per game and are 12th in scoring defense, allowing just 13.4 points per game through the first five games.

One reason Georgia has been so successful on offense is because the Bulldogs are converting 55 percent of their third-down attempts, which is good for sixth nationally.

"They do a really good job on first and second down and staying on schedule, and so they put themselves in advantageous situations on third down, which is usually the great marker of a third-down offense," Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said Monday. "And then I think it goes right back into kind of what I was talking about with Gunner [Stockton.] I mean, he's just so highly efficient right now, and Mike and his staff have done a really good job of keeping him in good situations.

"And so they do a really nice job of play design to where he can go to his first or second read, and he's not having to go to the third, fourth, and fifth option of his progression. And I think that speaks a lot to play design, and then the efficiency of the quarterback, knowing where to go with the ball based off the rotations and looks that he's getting. So highly efficient in that regard."

Third-down defense was a really strong area for the Crimson Tide through the first two games. Alabama did not allow a third-down conversion on nine attempts in the season opener against East Carolina, and Kentucky was 1-for-14 on third down in Week 2 agains the Tide.

That trend reversed itself in the win over Florida State. The Seminoles put up 36 points and consistently kept drives alive, going 8 of 15 on third down.

Opponent Third-Down Conversions Third-Down Attempts East Carolina 0 9 Kentucky 1 14 Florida State 8 15 South Carolina 3 14 Mississippi State 7 17

Because of the strong start, Alabama currently ranks 15th in third-down defense, and it will be a critical factor on Saturday in a game featuring two of the highest-scoring teams in the country.

Alabama has also been very good at forcing turnovers, and the Crimson Tide has won the turnover battle in each of the previous two regular-season matchups with the Bulldogs. However, whichever team can find a way to get off the field on third downs will have the serious advantage.

A big reason Alabama was able to go on the road and upset Georgia in Athens last season was because of third downs. Alabama went 13-for-19, wearing the Georgia defense down, and the Bulldogs were just 2 of 8. The Tide got the stops in critical moments on defense and kept the clock rolling on offense.

Crimson Tide cornerback and team captain Zabien Brown kept it pretty direct and simple about the key for Alabama's third-down defense this week.

"Just doing our jobs, getting off the field."

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