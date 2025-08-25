Alabama Coaches 'Confident' in Offensive Line Heading into Season Opener
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama will have at least two new starters along the offensive line when the Crimson Tide opens the season at Florida State on Saturday, and with Jaeden Roberts "still in question" because of a concussion according to head coach Kalen DeBoer, that number will likely climb to three.
Parker Brailsford returns at center and Kadyn Proctor at left tackle, but Texas A&M transfer Kam Dewberry will be at left guard (replacing Tyler Booker) with Geno VanDeMark at right guard and Wilkin Formby at right tackle.
VanDeMark and Formby saw playing time at their positions last season but were never able to lock down the full-time starting job. Despite the newness at the position, first-year offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb is still "confident" in his offensive line heading into a opener in a true road environment.
"I think that they're in a good spot," Grubb said. "There's a lot of starts with the guys that are out there on the field. Obviously Wilkin’s the guy that has the least playing experience, but the guys on the inside next to Parker— Geno and Dewberry— those guys have been there, done that. There's a calmness there that helps on the inside."
VanDeMark is entering his second season with the Crimson Tide after transferring in from Michigan State, where he played under current Alabama offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic. Since transferring in, VanDeMark has been in contention for multiple starts on the O-line with the flexibility he brings.
"Geno was here a year ago and was battling, and we threw him out there a couple series a game, and he would do a great job," DeBoer said. "I refer to him as a Swiss army knife guy that can go out there and do a lot of things, and so he’s really valuable to us. Really a lot of confidence, not just by me, but I know everyone out there offensively believes in him, and he's done a nice job. Really feel like he hasn’t skipped a beat at all, and he was in there competing for that spot in the first place, all along the way. There’s an energy that Geno, as you get to know him, that you really appreciate. And he adds that to our offensive line in his own way.”
Brailsford is one of the top centers in the country, and Proctor has the talent and size to be a first-round draft pick this spring at tackle. Alabama has the potential to be one of the best offensive lines in college football if the right pieces click into place this season.