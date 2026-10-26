Alabama DB 'Not With' Team, Injury Updates for Two Players During Bye Week

Alabama beat Texas A&M 31-20 at home on Saturday, but numerous starters were unavailable to start the game due to injuries, and another went down during the first half.

But 90 minutes before kickoff, Crimson Tide defensive back Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. was declared "out" on the SEC availability report despite not appearing on it throughout the week. He was suspended for a team rules violation, and on Monday in Birmingham, head coach Kalen DeBoer shared the latest on Kirkpatrick during Alabama's bye week.

"He's not with us," DeBoer said. "We have an expectation and standard in our program, and the team rules, and things that go along with that. There's still some details that I'm trying to understand, but it's enough to where we know that's not how we operate."

Kirkpatrick was put under investigation by the University of Alabama on Nov. 2, 2025, after being charged with three counts of reckless endangerment, one count of attempting to elude and speeding. He was "indefinitely suspended" by DeBoer one day later, and he never played during the remainder of last season, including the SEC Championship and the College Football Playoff.

As previously stated, there were several Alabama players who weren't available during or at the end of the Texas A&M game. This includes captain and wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams, who has missed the last two contests with a knee injury.

"Ryan in particular, I'm hopeful that he'll be ready for the LSU game," DeBoer said. "Really, a lot of the [injured] guys, this is a big week. They're not in the clear yet, but we're hoping that rolls over into next week to where they'll be out there practicing. Not all of them are exactly on the same timeline, but Ryan in particular, I'll hope by next week he'll be able to give us quite a bit."

Alabama left guard William Sanders went down with a lower-extremity injury against the Aggies. DeBoer said after the game that he "could be out for a little bit," and provided an update on Monday.

“He will be a little more extensive, more than likely,” DeBoer said. “Probably a few weeks out, probably two to three weeks.”

No. 10 Alabama's (6-2, 4-2 SEC) road matchup against No. 15 LSU (6-2, 3-2 SEC) will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC on Saturday, Nov. 7, at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

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