Alabama Defense Leaning into 'Yibambe' When Backs Are Against the Wall
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama's opponents have reached the red zones six times this season through the first two games, and the defense has only allowed one touchdown in those six trips.
"We like our backs against the wall," redshirt junior lineback Deontae Lawson said. "I feel like people really embrace that. them having to get the ball in plus territory and just finding away to get a stop or make them settle for three. We’re resilient, and we’re just ready for the stop.”
When the defense gets into those tough situations with its back against the wall, the players lean into the phrase "Yibambe" from defensive coordinator Kane Wommack. He first heard the phrase in the Marvel movie "Black Panther."
"So I look it up and it’s actually, I think it’s an African Bantu language word that means hold fast the line," Wommack said. "So I thought, what a fitting chant for a red zone defense, right? To hold the line. So we talk about that, doesn’t matter how they get down in the red zone, whether we’ve turned the ball over and whether they’ve gone on a 16-play drive and it’s first-and-goal from the five-yard line, everyone has to Yibambe, we have to hold fast the line. We have to do our 1/11th to be able to hold the line in that situation. And I think that’s something that our players have leaned into over the years."
Lawson said he and his teammates take pride in their red zone defense. The one touchdown the Crimson Tide defense has allowed came in the third quarter of Saturday night's win against South Florida after Jam Miller's fumble. The Bulls took over at the Alabama 39 and were in the end zone five plays later.
Fifth-year defensive back and captain Malachi Moore was visibly frustrated on the field after giving up the score.
"We have the mindset that we don’t care how we can on the field, it’s about how we get off the field," Moore said Tuesday. "We gave up a touchdown in this last game, and we don’t ever want to do that. We’re always hard on ourselves. We don’t really want our opponents to score at all. I think that’s our mindset whether we’re in plus territory or they’re in our territory, we don’t want them to score at all. So that’s our mindset every time we take the field."
South Florida started possessions with the ball in Alabama territory twice on Saturday, plus one time at their own 48 after Kendrick Law's fumble on the kickoff return to open the second half. After the fumble recovery in the third quarter, the defense held the Bulls to a 53-yard field goal attempt, which they missed. The first drive that started in Tide territory resulted in a three-and-out and punt.
When asked what he learned about the defense in the USF game, redshirt senior defensive lineman Jah-Marien Latham pointed to the red zone defense.
"I knew we had some dogs, but to keep them out of the end zone when they were in the red zone that many times let me know we can stand up when times get tough," Latham said.
The defense will be facing its biggest test of the season so far with its first road game and Power Four opponent this weekend at Wisconsin. While the level of opponent will continue to increase as the Crimson Tide enters SEC play, Wommack feels like his defense is heading in the right direction.
"We’ve been successful at a number of places in the red zone, and I think we’re taking steps in the right direction here as well.”
