Alabama Encouraging Justin Jefferson To Keep Playing After Targeting Call
The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide will play the first half against Wisconsin this upcoming weekend a bit shorthanded after a controversial call sent inside linebacker Justin Jefferson to the showers early. Jefferson was ejected for targeting on South Florida quarterback Byrum Brown in the fourth quarter in Alabama's 42-16 win.
"Yeah, obviously it's always disappointing when you have a dynamic player that's not available for one half of the game," Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said. "We looked at the play. I've looked at it from about every angle that I could. I think we've just got to tell the young man, 'you've just got to keep playing'. It is what it is. We'll deal with it and get ourselves ready for him in the second half."
Jefferson isn't technically a starter on the Crimson Tide defense, but he's played like a starter through two weeks of action. He's tied for third on the team in total tackles with 12 and is second in solo stops with eight including a sack. Unfortunately, Brown lowered his head and body to brace for Jefferson's impact on Saturday night, forcing the officials into a tough position.
"The helmets hit each other. We'll wait to get the exact feedback. There's not much you can do when you're out there as a coach. Anything I say isn't going to matter when they're going through their decision," Kalen DeBoer said on Monday. "So their helmets hit and now it's just a matter of if it met any or all of the ways that they determine targeting or not. Facemask versus crown, all those types of things. I know they've got a player out too. I think that was more of a mid-level hit in that game."
The Crimson Tide won't just be thin on defense as Jefferson is one of Alabama's best special teams players. His speed an athleticism make him an ideal candidate for the coverage teams, but the Crimson Tide must adjust each unit to prepare for his adjusted availability on Saturday.