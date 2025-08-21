Alabama Football Announces 2025 Team Captains
With it now being single digit days until Alabama football kicks off its season on the road against Florida State on Aug. 30, the Crimson Tide revealed its team captains.
Redshirt junior center Parker Brailsford, redshirt junio quarterback Ty Simpson, redshirt senior linebacker Deontae Lawson and redshirt senior defensive tackle Tim Keenan III will represent the 2025 Crimson Tide as the team's captains, first announced by the university's NIL collective Yea Alabama.
The Crimson Tide has now elected a quarterback as one of its captains in each of the last seven seasons. Simpson joins Tua Tagovailoa, Mac Jones, Bryce Young (twice) and Jalen Milroe (twice) in this elite club of leaders. Coincidentally, the captains were announced just two days after Simpson yelled at the offense during a practice.
"He just got fired up after practice," Alabama left tackle Kadyn Proctor said. "We didn't, obviously, have up to the standard the best practice ever today, so he got on us, and that's the type of leadership that you have to have."
Brailsford will be snapping the ball to Simpson on every down this upcoming season. The former Washington transfer is entering his redshirt junior year and second season with the Crimson Tide. In the spring, Brailsford revealed his goal of winning the Joe Moore Award, which is given annually to the best offensive line in college football.
Lawson was also a captain in 2024. He is on a short list of Alabama players to be named a captain more than once. Lawson was selected as a semifinalist for the Butkus Award last season before tearing his ACL, and was also the player responsible for the coach-to-player helmet communication on the Alabama defense. He has been included on a variety of award watch lists throughout the preseason and his leadership both on and off the field is clearly apparent.
Keenan spoke to the media during the spring about his return to Alabama despite being a realistic option in the 2025 NFL Draft. He said that going "9-4 is not The Standard" at UA and wanted to "leave with a championship." Keenan was asked in March if he wanted to be a captain but responded by saying he wants to "be the best leader I can be and put my best foot forward to help my guys and help Alabama be successful."
From 2012 to 2018, two of the three players selected to go to SEC Media Day each year ended up being named team captains later on. Attendees went 1-for-3 in 2019 and 2023, but all three were eventually named captains in 2022 (Bryce Young, Will Anderson and Jordan Battle) and 2024 (Jalen Milroe, Tyler Booker and Malachi Moore). Lawson and Keenan were two of Alabama's three representatives at 2025 SEC Media Days.