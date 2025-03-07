Why Tim Keenan III Returned to Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan III has been hungry for a National Championship since he committed to the Crimson Tide.
Keenan was one of Alabama's top performers on the defensive line last season and was eligible for the 2025 NFL Draft. However, on Jan. 4, he made the decision to stay in Tuscaloosa for one more year.
"I put my trust in God, and then I believe in the guys here," Keenan said after Friday's spring practice. "I believe in the coaches here. I believe in the system and I really believe in the University of Alabama. When I told myself and coach Saban that when I come to the University of Alabama, I'm going to leave with a championship."
Alabama's season came to a disappointing conclusion with a loss to Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl. The Crimson Tide finished the year with fewer than 10 wins for the first time since 2007. Alabama finished the season ranked No. 17 in the final AP Poll, its lowest final ranking since 2007.
The conclusion of the first year under Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer wasn't how Keenan wanted to end his collegiate career and it was factor in his decision to return.
"Of course going 9-4 is not The Standard here at the University of Alabama," Keenan said. "Growing up I was always seeing them dominate teams and of course, you have bounce-back years from rebuilding but that's not The Standard. It's been continuous work day in and day out to get to where we want to be."
Keenan finished this season with 40 tackles including a team-runner-up eight for loss, while also logging 2.5 sacks and a pass breakup. His efforts in the trenches often created gaps for Alabama linebackers Jihaad Campbell, Que Robinson and Deontae Lawson to run through.
Keenan will be a redshirt senior for the 2025 season. But until then, he revealed his approach for the spring.
"Be the best leader I can be and put my best foot forward to help my guys and help Alabama be successful," Keenan said.