Alabama Football at LSU Injury Updates
BATON ROUGE, La.— The final availability report prior to Saturday night's much-anticipated rivalry showdown between No. 11 Alabama and No. 15 LSU has been released. The Crimson Tide will still be without defensive back Keon Sabb and wide receiver/return specialist Cole Adams. Adams' injury, which he sustained in an Oct. 26 win over Missouri, was confirmed as season-ending on Monday by head coach Kalen DeBoer. Sabb was injured on Oct. 19 in the game against Tennessee.
Many more names, including several players who will miss the game, were on LSU's initial report this past Wednesday. Some of the notables include star linebacker Harold Perkins and running back John Emery Jr. Adams and Sabb were the only players listed on Alabama's initial report in advance of DeBoer's first game in this rivalry as the Crimson Tide coach.
This story will be updated with injuries that occur throughout the game.
Pregame
Alabama at LSU Final Availability Report- Saturday, Nov. 9
Alabama Final Availability Report- Saturday, Nov. 9
- Keon Sabb, DB- Out
- Cole Adams, WR- Out
- LSU Final Availability Report- Saturday, Nov. 9
- Garrett Dellinger, OL - Out
- Jordan Allen, S - Out
- Harold Perkins Jr., LB - Out
- Kyler Parker, WR - Out
- John Emery Jr, RB - Out
- Trey Holly, RB - Out
- Thomas Crawford, OL - Out
- Princeton Malbrue, DE - Out
- Kobe Roberts, OL - Out
- Jake Ibieta, LB - Out
- Tyree Adams, OL - Out
- Jacobian Guillory, DT - Out
- CJ Daniels, WR - Probable
- West Weeks, LB - Probable
- Kimo Makane'ole, DT - Probable
