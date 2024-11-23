Bama Central

Alabama Football at Oklahoma Injury Updates

Who's in and who's out for the Crimson Tide against the Sooners.

Katie Windham

Kalen DeBoer watches on in warmups
NORMAN, Okla.–– The Alabama football team stayed relatively healthy in last week's game against Mercer after suffering a few season-ending injuries in the weeks before with guys like Cole Adams and Que Robinson.

Adams, Robinson and defensive back on Keon Sabb are the only three Crimson Tide players who have showed up on the official SEC availability report this week as Alabama prepares to face Oklahoma on Saturday night. However, the Sooners have a long list of players on the report

Follow along for injury updates throughout Saturday's game between the Crimson Tide and Sooners.

Pregame

Alabama Final Availability Report

  • Keon Sabb, DB – Out
  • Cole Adams, WR – Out
  • Que Robinson, LB – Out

Oklahoma Final Availability Report

  • Jayden Gibson, WR – Out
  • Jalil Farooq, WR- Out
  • Nic Anderson, WR – Out
  • Andrel Anthony, WR – Out
  • Gentry Williams, DB – Out
  • Kendel Dolby, DB – Out
  • Geirean Hatchett, OL – Out
  • Jacob Sexton, OL – Out
  • Jake Taylor, OL – Out
  • Deion Burks, WR – Out
  • Jovantae Barnes, RB – Game-time decision
  • Joshua Bates, OL – Out
Published
