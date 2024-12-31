Alabama Football Injury Report vs. Michigan in ReliaQuest Bowl
TAMPA, Fla.–– Alabama will take the field one last time in 2024 with the same team it started the year with: the Michigan Wolverines. This time, the two teams meet in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa. Michigan had multiple players opt out of the bowl game, and while no Crimson Tide players have opted out, Alabama will be without some guys because of injury.
One of the biggest storylines heading into the game was the status of starting left tackle Kadyn Proctor. Multiple reports stated that Proctor would not play for the Crimson Tide against Michigan, but Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said during his Monday press conference that he "expects" Proctor to play.
There is no official mandated injury report since this is not an SEC game, but Alabama will be without Deontae Lawson, Malachi Moore, Cole Adams, Que Robinson and Amari Jefferson.
This story will be updated throughout the game.
Pregame
(latest updates at the top)
- He also comes out in full pads with the whole team for warmups and lines up with the first team offensive line.
- Proctor comes out for the initial warmups with the rest of the offensive lineman.