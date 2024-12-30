Bama Central

Kalen DeBoer Provides Update on Kadyn Proctor's ReliaQuest Bowl Status

The Crimson Tide left tackle spent some time off to the side during the penultimate ReliaQuest Bowl practice.

Hunter De Siver

Sep 14, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer greets offensive linenam Kadyn Proctor (74) prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer greets offensive linenam Kadyn Proctor (74) prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

Alabama football head coach Kalen DeBoer assured that left tackle Kadyn Proctor should be good to go for the ReliaQuest Bowl against Michigan on Tuesday despite spending some time away from drills during a recent practice.

"We're expecting him to play," DeBoer said during Monday's joint ReliaQuest Bowl press conference alongside Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore.

Kadyn Proctor was back practicing with the offensive line on Saturday after being off to the side on the bikes on Friday.

When the offensive line was running drills, the first team from left to right was in the same order it has been for the majority of the season: Proctor, Tyler Booker, Parker Brailsford, Jaeden Roberts and Elijah Pritchett

It was reported on Dec. 21 that Proctor would miss the ReliaQuest Bowl due to a shoulder injury. There were expectations that Pritchett and right tackle Wilkin Formby would fill in for Proctor, but according to DeBoer, that is no longer the case.

Proctor was supposed to step right back into his starting left tackle role to start the season after transferring back in from Iowa, but he missed the first two games of the season with a shoulder injury. He went on to start the remaining 10 games. The 6-7, 369-pound offensive lineman started as a true freshman at left tackle last season and continued at the position this season.

The Crimson Tide will take on the Wolverines in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Dec. 31 at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.

Read More: What Kalen DeBoer Said in Final Press Conference Before ReliaQuest Bowl

How Early Enrollees are Benefitting Alabama in ReliaQuest Bowl Prep

Postcard from Tampa: Alabama Football Visits Busch Gardens

Published |Modified
Hunter De Siver
HUNTER DE SIVER

Hunter De Siver is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media. During his time in Tuscaloosa, Hunter distributed articles covering Alabama football, basketball, and baseball for WVUA 23 TV and discussed these topics on Tide 100.9 FM. Hunter also generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral. Since graduation, he's been contributing a plethora of NFL and NBA stories for FanNation and is a staff writer at MizzouCentral, Cowbell Corner and is back at BamaCentral.

Home/Football