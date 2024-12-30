Kalen DeBoer Provides Update on Kadyn Proctor's ReliaQuest Bowl Status
Alabama football head coach Kalen DeBoer assured that left tackle Kadyn Proctor should be good to go for the ReliaQuest Bowl against Michigan on Tuesday despite spending some time away from drills during a recent practice.
"We're expecting him to play," DeBoer said during Monday's joint ReliaQuest Bowl press conference alongside Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore.
Kadyn Proctor was back practicing with the offensive line on Saturday after being off to the side on the bikes on Friday.
When the offensive line was running drills, the first team from left to right was in the same order it has been for the majority of the season: Proctor, Tyler Booker, Parker Brailsford, Jaeden Roberts and Elijah Pritchett
It was reported on Dec. 21 that Proctor would miss the ReliaQuest Bowl due to a shoulder injury. There were expectations that Pritchett and right tackle Wilkin Formby would fill in for Proctor, but according to DeBoer, that is no longer the case.
Proctor was supposed to step right back into his starting left tackle role to start the season after transferring back in from Iowa, but he missed the first two games of the season with a shoulder injury. He went on to start the remaining 10 games. The 6-7, 369-pound offensive lineman started as a true freshman at left tackle last season and continued at the position this season.
The Crimson Tide will take on the Wolverines in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Dec. 31 at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.