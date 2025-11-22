Alabama Football Injury Updates Against Eastern Illinois
Updating who's in and who's out as the Crimson Tide and Panthers square off inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama football faces Eastern Illinois on Saturday afternoon (1:00 p.m. CT, SEC Network+) in its final home game of the 2025 regular season. The Crimson Tide looks to rebound from last week's upset loss to Oklahoma.
The Crimson Tide will be without a handful of key players today. Three offensive starters are out for the game: wide receiver Germie Bernard, center Parker Brailsford, and tight end Josh Cuevas.
This story will be updated should any injuries occur during the game.
Live Injury Updates:
Be sure to refresh your browser for injury updates from Alabama against Eastern Illinois. The most recent updates will be at the top.
First Quarter:
- Qua Russaw is back on the field for Alabama after missing the past two months due to injury.
- Eastern Illinois nose tackle Trevon Piggee was hurt on Jam Miller's touchdown run. He was down for a couple of minutes before being helped off the field.
Pregame:
- TE Danny Lewis, S Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., S Kam Howard, ILB Abduall Sanders, DT Jeremiah Beaman, OLB Jah-Marien Latham, and OL Roq Montgomery are all not in uniform today.
- Alabama freshman TE Kaleb Edwards and freshman WR Lotzeir Brooks were announced as starters in place of injured Josh Cuevas and Germie Bernard.
Geno VanDeMark was also announced as a starter in place of center Parker Brailsford.
- Alabama senior Domani Jackson was announced as a starter at cornerback. Jackson came off the bench for freshman Dijon Lee Jr. the past couple of games.
- Alabama First Team Offensive Line in Warmups Before Eastern Illinois:
LT Kadyn Proctor
LG Kam Dewberry
C Geno VanDeMark
RG Jaeden Roberts
RT Wilkin Formby
- Cuevas is in a boot. Bernard and Brailsford are both in street clothes.
- Kalen DeBoer pregame on injuries: “We got a few guys -- probably more offense than anything that we’ll be missing. We’ll have Germ [out]. He’ll be all right for next week. Germ, Parker [Brailsford] -- who we’d expect to be back for next week. That was from the game against Oklahoma. And then unfortunately, Josh Cuevas also, just throughout the week of practice -- he won’t be able to play this Saturday, or today, as well.”
- Bernard and Brailford got hurt in last week's loss to Oklahoma. Both returned to the game after their respective injuries but are being held out against the FCS Panthers, likely as a precaution. Cuevas reportedly suffered a foot injury and is expected to miss some time. He is coming off the best game of his Alabama career, with 80 receiving yards and a touchdown against the Sooners.
- Cuevas will be replaced by Kaleb Edwards, Jay Lindsey, and Danny Lewis Jr. in the tight end room. Joseph Ionata is next on the depth chart to take over for Brailsford, and Alabama has no shortage of wide receiver options for Bernard, including Derek Meadows, Rico Scott, Cole Adams, and more.
- Brailsford has been a key piece of Alabama's offensive line this year. The redshirt junior is one of the Crimson Tide's four captains, was previously named a Midseason All-American by the Sporting News, and has also been recognized as the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week twice. Bernard
- Bernard has been Alabama's No. 1 receiver, recording at least 50 receiving yards in all but two games this season. He currently leads the Crimson Tide in receptions (48), yards (676), and touchdowns (six). He is ranked in the top 10 of the SEC in each of these stat categories.
- Alabama will also be without three other players. Defensive back Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. is indefinitely suspended after being arrested during the team's second bye week. Sixth-year senior Jah-Marien Latham is out for the season due to a neck injury he sustained during a practice in September; the same is true for defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman, who suffered a knee injury in practice after the Florida State game.
- While it's not necessarily a guarantee, expect the reserves across many positions to see some more time against Eastern Illinois on Saturday than in a typical game.
