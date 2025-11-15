Alabama Football Injury Updates Against Oklahoma
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama football faces No. 11 Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon (2:30 p.m. CT, ABC) in a home rematch of last season's upset loss that crippled the Crimson Tide's College Football Playoff aspirations.
Crimson Tide Wolf linebacker Qua Russaw, whose role has been filled nicely by Yhonzae Pierre in his absence, will be a game-time decision.
Oklahoma defensive standout R Mason Thomas was initially listed as questionable on the first availability report for this game. However, he has since been downgraded from doubtful, which he was listed as on Friday night, to out. It's a big loss for the Sooners (7-2, 3-2 SEC). Defensive back Gentry Williams joined Thomas in the doubtful category on Friday's report, and will be out Saturday.
Russaw has not played since the No. 4 Crimson Tide's win at Georgia on Sept. 27. He saw limited action in that contest before sustaining a broken foot, and while the injury was not expected to end his season (despite the fact that he underwent surgery), he hasn't appeared in a game since.
The Crimson Tide (8-1, 6-0 SEC) had four players listed as being out for Saturday's contest on Friday. Defensive back Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. is not injured, but he is indefinitely suspended after being arrested during the team's second bye week. Sixth-year senior Jah-Marien Latham is out for the season due to a neck injury he sustained during a practice in September; the same is true for defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman, who suffered a knee injury in practice after the Florida State game.
Tight end Danny Lewis Jr. and freshman linebacker Abduall Sanders Jr. are also out Saturday. Sanders was not dressed out for last weekend's Crimson Tide victory against LSU. Defensive back DaShawn Jones, whose pick-six against South Carolina proved pivotal in that matchup's outcome, had been listed as probable on availability reports leading up to Saturday. He was not on Saturday's report.
Alabama Availability Report: Saturday, November 15
- Out: LB Jah-Marien Latham, DB Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., LB Abduall Sanders Jr., TE Danny Lewis Jr., DL Jeremiah Beaman
- Game-time decision: LB Qua Russaw, LB Cayden Jones
Oklahoma Availability Report: Saturday, November 15
- Out: DL R Mason Thomas, DB Gentry Williams, RB Jovantae Barnes, RB Taylor Tatum, DB Kendel Dolby, OL Troy Everett, OL Jacob Sexton, OL Jake Taylor
- Game-time decision: DL Jayden Jackson
Live Injury Updates:
Be sure to refresh your browser for injury updates from Alabama vs. Oklahoma. The most recent updates will be at the top.
Pregame:
- DaShawn Jones was removed from the Alabama report on game day, indicating his availability to play.