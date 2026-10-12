Alabama Football Injury Updates before Tennessee Game
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TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama will likely be without a few key players for this week's top-25 rivalry matchup at Tennessee.
Starting wide receiver and team captain Ryan Coleman-Williams exited the second half of the Georgia loss with a head injury. Defensive lineman Terrance Green also left the game, re-aggravating an injury from the previous week. Starting center Racin Delgatty was taken out of the game in the fourth quater with a lower body injury.
Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer provided an update on all three during his Monday morning press conference.
Coleman-Williams has been working through a knee injury in addition to the head injury according to DeBoer, and he said there is a "pretty good chance" he is unavailable for the Tennessee game.
Delgatty and Green will continue to be evaluated and are day-to-day, but offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb made it seem like Alabama is optimistic that Delgatty could be available by Saturday.
This story will be updated.
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Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball, gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports.Follow katiewindham_