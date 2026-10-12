Alabama Football Injury Updates before Tennessee Game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama will likely be without a few key players for this week's top-25 rivalry matchup at Tennessee.

Starting wide receiver and team captain Ryan Coleman-Williams exited the second half of the Georgia loss with a head injury. Defensive lineman Terrance Green also left the game, re-aggravating an injury from the previous week. Starting center Racin Delgatty was taken out of the game in the fourth quater with a lower body injury.

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer provided an update on all three during his Monday morning press conference.

Coleman-Williams has been working through a knee injury in addition to the head injury according to DeBoer, and he said there is a "pretty good chance" he is unavailable for the Tennessee game.

Delgatty and Green will continue to be evaluated and are day-to-day, but offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb made it seem like Alabama is optimistic that Delgatty could be available by Saturday.

This story will be updated.

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