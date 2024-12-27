Alabama Football ReliaQuest Bowl Practice Report: Dec. 27
Notes, observations and practice footage from the Crimson Tide's first practice in Tampa.
TAMPA, Fla.–– Alabama football held its first practice in Tampa for the ReliaQuest Bowl against Michigan. The Crimson Tide practiced on the campus of Berkeley Preparatory School on Friday morning.
The media was allowed a few minutes of practice viewing as No. 11 Alabama continues preparations to face Michigan in four days. Here are some practice notes and observations:
Practice Notes- Dec. 27, 2024
- The biggest news of practice was Jaylen Mbakwe practicing at wide receiver. The freshman defensive back announced he was going to transfer and then returned to Alabama. With the Crimson Tide severly limited at receiver becauses of injuries and transfers, Mbakwe has switched over to the offensive side of the ball for bowl prep. He has been wearing No. 9 this season, but with running back Richard Young already having that number on offense, Mbakwe was practicing in the No. 6.
- Left tackle Kadyn Proctor was not practicing with the offensive line. He was off to the side on the bikes. Elijah Pritchett was working on the left side at tackle with Wilkin Formby on the right side.
- In other injury news, wide receiver Jalen Hale was practicing with the team in a black no-contact jersey and a big brace on his left leg. He has not played all season after getting injured in the spring. It's a good sign that he is able to practice, but he is not expected to play in the bowl game.
- With no Dylan Longergan, the order of the quarterbacks at practice was Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson and Austin Mack.
- Head coach Kalen DeBoer spent most of the media viewing period with the offense. At one point, they didn't execute a drill, and DeBoer yelled, "Quarterbacks, let's go," in frustration. They re-did the drill.
- Running backs coach Robert Gillespie was running his group through some physical drills. Jam Miller, Richard Young, Daniel Hill and Kevin Riley was the order going through drills with Justice Haynes transferring out.
- Que Robinson, Deontae Lawson and Malachi Moore were all still at practice with the team even though they are injured and unable to practice.
- Former Alabama defensive back and Tampa native Javier Arenas was at practice.
- The defense was on the far end of the field where the media was not allowed to walk to, so it was challenging to see what was going on with the defense.
- The specialists, as usual, were practicing on a completely separate field than the rest of the team.
