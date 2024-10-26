Alabama Football vs. Missouri Injury Updates
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama and Missouri meet in an important matchup on Saturday inside Bryant-Denny Stadium as both teams try to keep their College Football Playoff chances alive.
Missouri has already had six players officially ruled out, including leading rusher Nate Noel. Starting Tiger quarterback Brady Cook has been listed as doubtful and then questionable throughout the week after getting injured last week against Auburn. He was listed as a game-time decision.
Alabama will be without starting safety Keon Sabb and reserve linebacker Cayden Jones. The Crimson Tide has other players banged up in the secondary, including freshman safety Red Morgan. DeVonta Smith and Zabien Brown also missed time in the Tennessee loss, but neither have been listed on the official availability reports throughout the week.
This story will be updated throughout the game with injury updates from the game.
Official Pregame Availability Report
Alabama
- DB Keon Sabb- Out
LB Cayden Jones- Out
DB Red Morgan- Game Time Decision
Missouri
- Darris Smith, DE — Out
- Sam Horn, QB — Out
- Khalil Jacobs, LB — Out
- Joe Moore, DE — Out
- Mookie Cooper, WR — Out
- Nate Noel, RB — Out
- Brady Cook, QB — Game Time Decision