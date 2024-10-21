Alabama Has 'A Lot of Confidence' in Both Kickers
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama replaced the NCAA's all-time leading scorer, Will Reichard, with the guy that beat him out for the Lou Groza Award in 2023, Graham Nicholson.
It's been a small sample size with just four field goal attempts through seven games, but Nicholson's Alabama career hasn't gotten off to the best start after transferring in from Miami (OH) this offseason. Nicholson is 2 for 4 this season with makes of 28 and 35 yards, and his two misses have been from 46 yards out against Wisconsin and 54 yards on Saturday against Tennessee.
Nicholson's miss on Saturday came in the final minute of the first half after the Alabama offense had put together a 12-play drive that stalled out after three straight incompletions. If Nicholson had been able to convert, Alabama would've had a two-score lead going into the half instead of the 7-0 score at the break.
In his career, Nicholson has attempted four kicks of 50+ yards, making just one of them. Redshirt freshman Conor Talty has been handling all of kickoff duties for the Crimson Tide this season, but has yet to attempt a field goal in his Alabama career.
Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer explained on Monday what he saw on Nicholson's 54-yard attempt.
"I think we were right on the edge of what Graham was capable of," DeBoer said. "I felt that. Didn't think about which way the kick, even though there was just a small wind, looking for a little [boost,] I thought it was going to be close. You go for your gut on those things. Obviously it came up just short. I felt like he was on point. I thought he put a good, solid swing on it."
Nicholson was 27 for 28 on field goals last season at Miami of Ohio on the way to winning the Lou Groza award. He has been a perfect 33-of-33 on extra point attempts this season for Alabama.
Talty was one of the highest rated kickers in the class of 2023 and was expected to be the kicker for the Crimson Tide last season before Reichard decided to return for a fifth year. Back at Rose Bowl media day in December, Talty shared what he learned from playing behind Reichard.
"Obviously Will's been a big help for me," Talty told BamaCentral in December. "When I first got here, I thought I was ready, and honestly I didn't know I wasn't ready. And then having the older guys in the group like James (Burnip), Will, Kneeland (Hibbett), too, they've all helped me to mature more as a player."
DeBoer said he has a lot of confidence in Talty and has seen him become much more consistent than he was in the spring. The Alabama head coach did not directly answer whether or not he plans to split up field goal duties between Nicholson and Talty.
"We've got a lot of confidence in both of those guys to be honest with you," he said.
