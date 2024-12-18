Alabama Lands Former Utah Cornerback in Transfer Portal
Alabama football landed its third commitment from the transfer portal on Wednesday in former Utah cornerback Cam Calhoun, per On3's Hayes Fawcett. He'll have three years of eligibility remaining.
Calhoun joins former Cal long snapper David Bird and former Florida defensive lineman Kelby Collins as the third member of the Crimson Tide's 2024-25 transfer class.
The 6-foot, 180-pounder totaled 21 tackles, nine pass breakups and one interception this season. Calhoun was the No. 4 cornerback and No. 46 overall player in the transfer portal, per 247 Sports, meaning his stats reflect that opposing quarterbacks don't target the receiver he's shadowing very often.
The secondary is a big need for Alabama as current co-captain and safety Malachi Moore is out of eligibility and all but certainly headed to the NFL Draft, plus Jahlil Hurley and DeVonta Smith entered the transfer portal and made the move to Kansas and Notre Dame respectively. Should cornerback Domani Jackson declare for the NFL Draft, the Crimson Tide would also be without him next season.
The former four-star recruit out of Winton Woods in Cincinatti, Ohio, was ranked as the No. 46 cornerback in the class of 2024 and the No. 12 prospect in the state when he was in high school, per 247 Sports. He has quite a history of commitments and decommitments as he chose West Virginia on March 30, 2022, then Cincinnati on June 14, 2022, then Michigan on Nov. 26, 2022 and then he transferred to Utah prior to this season.
But now, his home is in Tuscaloosa.