Alabama Lands Top WR Portal Target from Miami

Isaiah Horton, who had over 600 receiving yards this season for the Hurricanes, committed to the Crimson Tide.

Aug 31, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Isaiah Horton (2) runs with the ball from Florida Gators defensive back Jordan Castell (14) during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
Alabama had a big need at wide receiver after several of its own receivers entered the transfer portal this month, and Kalen DeBoer got a big commitment at the position from the portal in Miami transfer Isaiah Horton on Saturday afternoon.

The 6-4 receiver originally from Murfreesboro, Tennessee has spent the last three seasons at Miami. He had 56 catches for 616 yards and five touchdowns in 2024 for the Hurricanes. Overall in his career, he has 70 catches for 790 yards and six touchdowns.

He redshirted his first year with the Hurricanes after dealing with a shoulder injury, so Horton will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Crimson Tide.

Here's an example of his skills in the video below with a 52-yard touchdown catch against Texas A&M in 2023.

Horton is the second commitment of the day for Alabama, joining former Texas A&M offensive lineman Kam Dewberry. Overall, the Crimson Tide has added four players from the portal including defensive lineman Kelby Collins from Florida and cornerback Cam Calhoun out of Utah.

The addition of Horton bolsters the wide receiver room with a veteran presence alongside Germie Bernard and Ryan Williams for the 2025 season. Alabama had lost four receivers from this year's roster to the transfer portal.

