Alabama Lands Transfer Running Back from Louisiana
Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide, despite a disappointing ending to the 2024 season, continue to build for next year.
This week, Alabama landed yet another talented transfer, adding former Louisiana running back Dre'Lyn Washington. Hayes Fawcett of On3 was the first to break the news on social media.
Last season for the Ragin' Cajuns, Washington totaled just under 500 yards on 73 rush attempts with five touchdowns, but was also active in the pass game, hauling in six receptions for over 100 yards and another score.
He was a 3-Star recruit in the class of 2021 after an impressive career with Hemphill Hornets in Texas. Through three seasons of varsity football, Washington compiled over 1,000 all purpose yards as well as 12 touchdowns. Not to mention, he also lined up on the defensive side of the ball, finishing his high school career with 17 total tackles, a sack and an interception.
Washington is now the eighth player to join the Crimson Tide in this transfer cycle, joining David Bird from California, Kelby Collins from Florida, Cam Calhoun from Utah, Kam Dewberry from Texas A&M, Isaiah Horton from Miami, Nikhai Hill-Green from Colorado and Arkel Anugwom from Ball State.
While the Tide's season ultimately ended in disappointment in 2024, DeBoer and his staff have worked to build not only a strong recruiting class, but have also put together a collection of much needed transfer portal talent that should provide both depth as well as impactful play.