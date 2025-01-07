Alabama Lands Transfer Running Back from Louisiana

BREAKING: Louisiana transfer RB Dre’lyn Washington has Committed to Alabama, he tells @on3sports



The 5’9 215 RB totaled 229 Carries for 1,343 Yards & 11 Total TDs in his time with the Ragin Cajuns



