Elite 2026 Talent Names Alabama in Top Four Schools
Despite a somewhat slow start to the 2026 recruiting cycle relative to some of the other top programs around the nation, Kalen DeBoer and his staff have picked up steam following the conclusion of Alabama's season with several highly rated prospects.
This week, 4-Star safety Bralan Womack officially named his top four schools, including the Crimson Tide among Ohio State, Tennessee and Texas A&M.
Womack is a Flowood, Mississippi native from Hartfield Academy. This season, as a junior, he saw time on both offense and defense, lining up at cornerback, safety, wide receiver and running back. He hauled in 54 receptions for over 1,000 yards and 13 scores and also had 10 rush attempts for 47 yards on the ground. Not to mention, on the defensive side of the ball, Womack finished with 39 total tackles, two pass deflections and eight interceptions.
An all-around player that could line up just about anywhere on the field, Womack would certainly be an asset for any team he winds up with. He is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 2 player in the state of Mississippi and the No. 2 safety in the nation.
Alabama landed its first commitment of the 2026 class in December with fellow 4-star defender Zyan Gibson from Gadsden, Alabama. Another talented two-way player, Gibson was also impressive on both sides of the ball this season.
As of now, a two-way player is somewhat unfamiliar territory for the Crimson Tide as most players that switch positions generally remain solely within their new role. Freshman cornerback now turned wide receiver Jaylen Mbakwe was rumored to potentially be the first two-way talent in a long time for Alabama, but if the ReliaQuest Bowl was any indication, he is likely a full-time wide receiver moving forward.
Colorado's Travis Hunter earning Heisman Trophy honors in 2024 has seemingly opened the door for players to lineup more regularly on both sides of the ball, and Womack could be the next in line to do so.