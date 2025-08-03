Alabama Linebacker Continuing To Improve Entering Second Season
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football is expecting a massive season from wolf linebacker Qua Russaw. After starting six games in 2024, Russaw looks primed to take a big step forward this fall, playing one of the most important positions of a Kane Wommack defense. But Russaw isn't the only wolf turning heads— his backup, Noah Carter, has impressed through the first week of fall camp.
"I just love the way he goes out there, and there's just a business-like mentality about him," head coach Kalen DeBoer said.
Carter was a top-100 recruit in the 2024 cycle and redshirted last season, appearing only in the Western Kentucky and Mercer games. He is a part of a packed linebacker room and likely enters the season at third on the depth chart at wolf, behind Russaw and Jah-Marien Latham, although he may also be fighting with Yhonzae Pierre for reps.
The relationship between Carter and DeBoer is strong. The Arizona native had DeBoer's Huskies on his final list of schools before choosing Alabama. It is apparent that Carter is developing just as DeBoer and Wommack had hoped he would.
"Physically, he's just taken those next steps," DeBoer said. "His production, he's in the right spot. He's able to hold his own in matchups where the physicality has to take place. He's worked hard in the offseason to get his body built up."
At 6'4, 242 pounds, Carter has an excellent frame for the position. With the players in front of him, we likely won't see Carter on the field much this fall outside of special teams, but he has certainly set himself up to be a key piece for the Crimson Tide in 2026 and beyond.