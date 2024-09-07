Alabama Officially Unveils 'Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium'
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Nick Saban left a legacy on the Alabama football program and across college football that will last for generations. And now his named is officially cemented on the very stadium where he won over 100 games.
In a pregame ceremony on Saturday with University of Alabama president Dr. Bell and athletic director Greg Byrne, the new name and signage of "Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium" was unveiled with Saban and his family in attendance.
"This is a great honor to have the field named after the legacy we’ve been able to create here," Saban said. "I want this legacy to represent every player who played and worked hard. Every coach who helped those players develop. The administration who set a foundation where we had a chance to be successful by providing all the resources we needed to be the best program in the country. And to you the fans who were always positive in terms of the way you supported our players, our program, and all the things that we did. You’ve given more to me than we’ve given to you. You made us a part of this community 18 years ago, which we appreciate. It’s our home now."
Thousands of fans lined up all around the front of the stadium and the Walk of Champions to take in the ceremony.
The signage in front of the Walk of Champions now says, "Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium." The exterior tunnel that the players enter simply says "Saban Field" above, and there are signs along the bottom of the upper deck on both he east and west sides of the stadium. Saban's wife, Ms. Terry, spoke before Nick took the podium.
"Thank each and every one of you for coming here today," Terry said. "It means so much to us. Our family is excited and grateful for this historic honor. The past 17 years haven’t felt like work. Rather it has felt like teamwork. Players, coaches, staff, and our incredible fans have made it happen.
"I just hope we can continue supporting Alabama, supporting children, students, teachers and education through the football platform as well as our Nick’s Kids Foundation. Thank you again, and Roll Tide.”
The Saban family then walked down the Walk of Champions together with "Thunderstruck" blasting through the speakers, and they were able to get inside the stadium to take in the new signage ahead of the Crimson Tide's matchup with South Florida. Saban will also be honored with a ceremony at halftime of the game.