Alabama football will not be playing in the SEC Championship, as Georgia and Texas will go head-to-head in Atlanta on Dec. 5 for the final edition of the conference championship game.

The Bulldogs clinched their spot in the conference title game last week, while the Longhorns became the other competitor on Friday night, beating Texas A&M on the road 16-6.

There were numerous scenarios for either Texas, Alabama or Tennessee to make the SEC Championship. However, if all three teams win this week, the combination of Texas winning and Ole Miss beating Mississippi State, which the Rebels did 41-17 on Friday afternoon, got it done for Steve Sarkisian and company.

So, what does this mean for Kalen DeBoer and Alabama in the College Football Playoff?

The Crimson Tide, which is the No. 6 team in the latest CFP rankings, is heavily favored to beat Auburn on Saturday night in Tuscaloosa. Should Alabama succeed, the chance to make the CFP is essentially guaranteed — ESPN's predictor machine gives UA a greater than 99 percent chance to contend with a win and 10-2 record.

A bye during the first round is much less likely. Only four teams get that week off and it'll be tough for No. 1 Georgia (lost to Auburn) and No. 2 Utah (undefeated) to not take spots, as losing in their respective conference championship games is not supposed to harm their final rank on Selection Sunday per precedent.

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Going back to No. 3 Texas, the Longhorns are more likely than not to earn a bye even if they lose to Georgia in the SEC Championship. No. 4 Notre Dame doesn't play in a conference championship game, meaning if the Fighting Irish beat Syracuse on Saturday (which they're heavily favored to), they'll all but certainly take another spot in the top-4 a little over a week from now. No. 5 Tennessee has the tiebreaker over Alabama following a head-to-head win, and it would be very surprising if the Volunteers lose to Vanderbilt.

Something to keep an eye on when determining Alabama's final seed is the ACC Championship between No. 7 Miami and No. 8 Wake Forest. Should the Hurricanes (hosting Boston College — heavily favored), Demon Deacons (hosting Duke — could be a close one) and Crimson Tide all win their games this week, it would make a lot of sense for the winner of the ACC Championship to jump Alabama on Selection Sunday.

Here's what CFP chair Hunter Yurachek said after Tuesday's latest rankings reveal: "I think when in the committee room, we believe that Alabama is a better team than Miami. It is razor-thin when I say better team because they're both really, really good teams. But I think the committee feels that Alabama is the better team."

Even if Alabama drops in the rankings, the predictor machine gives the Tide a one percent chance to be a first-round visitor. In other words, UA would likely be at worst the 8-seed on the official bracket if it beats Auburn, meaning the Crimson Tide would host a home playoff first-round game in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Should Alabama be jumped by the winner of the ACC Championship, the 7-seed seems to be the most likely scenario. The first-round game would be against the 10-seed in Tuscaloosa.

If Auburn wins the Iron Bowl, Alabama isn't necessarily out of the CFP race, but ESPN gives it a 32 percent chance to contend for a spot and a 29 percent chance to be a first-round visitor. It would be the Crimson Tide's third loss, and no program has ever made the 12-team field as an at-large with three regular season losses.

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