The College Football Playoff committee dropped Alabama from the No. 3 to the No. 6 spot in its weekly rankings on Tuesday night.

This comes three days after the Crimson Tide obliterated Chattanooga in its penultimate game of the regular season, as it'll host Auburn this Saturday night.

So, why did Alabama fall three spots in the rankings after sitting at No. 3 for two weeks?

“When we first ranked Alabama at No. 3 two weeks ago, the resume looked different than it did when we started the ranking process this week,” CFP chair Hunter Yurachek said on ESPN. “So much so that the committee felt that both Texas and Notre Dame deserved to be ranked ahead of Alabama.

“And then you couple that with the UCLA loss, the Indiana loss and then a Tennessee win against LSU. Tennessee moves up to a point where they’re now directly comparable to Alabama. You’ve got the head-to-head Tennessee over Alabama, and that’s the switch where you have Texas at three, now Notre Dame at four, Tennessee at five, and Alabama at six.”

In addition to Tennessee, Texas also jumped Alabama. After sustaining back-to-back losses in mid-October, the Longhorns have won five consecutive contests, three of which were against ranked opponents.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

"Texas continues to win games," Yurachek said on the CFP teleconference call. "I mean, they've got seven wins over teams with a .500 record or better. They've got four wins over teams in their top 25. That's second only to Georgia. Their strength of schedule now is two. So their resume continues to improve, and so that's why they're number three this week."

Alabama is now the third-highest two-loss program in the rankings, behind the aforementioned Volunteers and Longhorns. UA has numerous one-loss teams behind it, including Miami. The Hurricanes were No. 1 in the initial ranking on Nov. 3, but a road loss to Notre Dame changed that a week later. Miami has been No. 7 ever since.

"I think when in the committee room, we believe that Alabama is a better team than Miami," Yurachek said. "It is razor-thin when I say better team because they're both really, really good teams. But I think the committee feels that Alabama is the better team."

Something to keep in mind is that the Crimson Tide no longer has a ranked win based on the current CFP rankings. Yurachek addressed that Alabama's strength of schedule has weakened because of this, but he still believes the Tide has "a very strong schedule."

"They still have great metrics," Yurachek said. "The relative scoring offense is fourth in the country. Relative scoring defense is 22nd. I mean, they still have what we consider some quality wins. The SEC has been a conference that's beat up on each other.

"They had teams that have been in and out of the rankings each of the last four weeks, and so they still have a really impressive resume. Even though some of the wins, you know, three weeks ago that were top-25 wins are no longer top-25 wins, they still have some really good quality wins."

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok for the latest Alabama news.