Alabama Players Share 'Killer Instinct' Mindset for Final Games of Regular Season
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama football's first season of the Kalen DeBoer era has certainly flown by as only two weeks remain in the regular season.
The Crimson Tide currently sit at No. 7 in the AP Poll and its No. 7 spot in Tuesday's College Football rankings show placed Alabama as the ninth-seed if the inaugural 12-team format became official today.
Ahead of this final stretch before the postseason, Crimson Tide co-captain and quarterback Jalen Milroe detailed his thoughts on the state his team is currently in on Tuesday.
"I feel confident in our group," Milroe said. "We have a really good locker room, we have guys who are starving for excellence, we have guys who are player-led that always drops back to 'How can I help the team out?' We have a lot of good guys in the locker room. So for me as a quarterback, looking at the overview of our whole football team, I'm just happy to see everyone just buying together, not getting weary in the process, just stacking and being the best version of ourselves."
It's no secret that the college football world's main focus has now shifted to CFP contention and it will remain that way until Selection Sunday on Dec. 8. Even though Alabama is well favored for its final regular season games against Oklahoma and Auburn, meaning a route to the College Football Playoff is all but certain should the Tide win out, Milroe doesn't share the college football world's main focus at this time.
"We can't get to that moment unless we take care of right now," Milroe said. "I think that's so important for us is just refocus, understand the task at hand––which is to master right now. That's the biggest thing we have to do is master right now, focus on our team goals as far as going 1-0, constantly just trying to get better and having that killer instinct that coach DeBoer mentioned to us as this week's motto. I think it's so important for all of us to just have that mindset."
Nevertheless, Alabama has been on fire lately as the Tide has outscored opponents 128-20 in the past three games. The three weeks before this run were filled with worry of whether or not Alabama even had a shot of making the College Football Playoff due to losses to Vanderbilt and then-No. 11 Tennessee plus a two-point win at home over then-unranked South Carolina.
"We've really settled into who we are as a defense and as a team," Alabama co-captain and safety Malachi Moore said on Tuesday. "Just going in each and every day going 1-0. Attacking the day and making sure we're focused on our job––I think that's the biggest thing that we've been doing and not letting the last play affect us.
"Some of the games that we lost, I feel like sometimes we let the big plays affect our next plays. We're doing a great job of saying 'If we make a good play, great. Next play, if you make a bad play, flush it and go onto the next play.' I just think that's been the biggest focus for us and the reason we've been playing some good football right now."
Milroe revealed his theory for Alabama's recent success as well, and it just goes to show how important team chemistry is, especially in the sport of football.
"There's a lot of things in this world that cost money, but one thing that's free is kindness and a smile," Milroe said. "That's something I just try to do and pour in each and every day when I come into the building is having the opportunity to do that. When it comes to shared success and guys working so hard, everyone is unique in their own way. The best thing about it is we have shared success.
"The best thing for me is just taking the field with those guys on Saturday when we're running out of the tunnel together. Just that moment we share of running out on the field, people don't see the hard work that's done during the week, everyone just sees the Saturdays and the hard work put on display against the opponent."
Neither Milroe nor Moore gave a timeline, but they each have the mutual goal of seeing the team "finish" regardless of "who we play, where we play, what time, the temperature." This mentality not only applies for the rest of the season, but it's been instilled in the Crimson Tide for quite some time.
"It doesn't matter what's been displayed prior to each Saturday, it's all about being the very best Us," Milroe said. "[Offensive coordinator Nick] Sheridan said at the very beginning of the season 'Each game that goes by we should get better. We should not go back, we should get better.' I believe that our game this week should be better than our game last week.
"We just constantly have to go on the path of getting better and constantly just look in the mirror and figure out how we could be 1-0, have ball-dominant details and just master how we can be explosive as a group. I think it starts with practice and have a starving mindset when it comes to getting better, and that's going to factor into our success."
Alabama's next test to go 1-0 will be on the road against Oklahoma on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 6:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN+.