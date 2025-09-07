Alabama QBs Austin Mack, Keelon Russell are the 'Future of This Program'
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson had himself a night during the Crimson Tide's 73-0 win over Louisiana Monroe, but it only lasted one half.
The Crimson Tide quarterback was taken out of the game prior to the third quarter, as Alabama was up 42-0 and he broke a single-game record of 17 consecutive pass completions for 226 passing yards and three passing touchdowns, plus another score on the ground.
Redshirt sophomore Austin Mack and true freshman Keelon Russell, Simpson's backups, took over for him in the second half and the starter couldn't be happier with their performances in the latter 30 minutes.
"It makes me smile," Simpson said after the game. "I'm super proud of those guys, man. I feel like, as a quarterback room, we're the closest room on the team. One, we're such a special rotation and only one of us can play. Two, how we are as a group.
"Those guys work extremely hard all week, they help me out understanding stuff. The fact that they got to go out here today, show everybody what they're capable of and helped us score points makes me feel so happy. I feel like a big brother. Austin and Keelon work because those guys are extremely great players and the futurej of this program."
While it hasn't become official, Mack has been considered the No. 2 option over Russell based on what the coaches have said during spring, summer and fall camp. Prior to the third quarter, Mack led a scoring drive in the second quarter, and Simpson came back in to close the half.
Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer explained that "it was just something we wanted to do," and he discussed this with Mack and the quarterbacks on Monday that he'd play a series relatively early. Mack had a "great week of practice," and putting him in the first half "brought out another level of just work."
"Austin's the same guy every single day," Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard said. "Him and Ty, they're probably the first ones in the building and one of the last ones to leave the building. He's always consistent within his work and his preparation, and it just goes to show what you put into this game is what you're going to get out of it.
"He just takes the opportunity to learn, to get better. There's no area of jealousy. He's always rooting for the guys. He's just taking the opportunities to learn from the older guys above him, so when his time does come, he's able to execute how he's supposed to."
Mack finished the game hcompleting 8 of 10 pass attempts for 80 yards and two touchdowns. His ability to keep running the score up helped allow Keelon Russell to play for the entire fourth quarter.
The reigning Gatorade National Football Player of the Year showed a ton of promise in his collegiate debut, as Russell went 4-for-6 for 65 yards and two touchdowns. His first score dropped some jaws as he stutter-stepped and found wide receiver Cole Adams for an 18-yard touchdown.
"Man, Kee was great for us tonight," Bernard said. "He's a young guy, but he's ready. He has the mentality of a great quarterback. A quarterback that you want to play with. I think he just has to continue to make strides, learning the offense and learning from guys like Ty.
"He has all of the God-given ability. He's very, very talented. So, just being able to understand the game a lot more, that's something that he'll be focusing on and just going out there and playing freely without any doubt."
So, was Bernard surprised at all by the standout performances of Mack and Russell?
"Nope," Bernard said. "I see it at practice every single day."