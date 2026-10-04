How to Watch No. 2 Georgia at No. 6 Alabama Football

After cruising past Mississippi State on the road on Saturday, No. 6 Alabama aims to earn win No. 6 of the 2026 season on Oct. 10 at home against No. 2 Georgia.

President Donald Trump announced this past Friday that he will attend the SEC showdown in Tuscaloosa. It marks the third time that Trump has come to Bryant-Denny Stadium in the last several years, as he did so for the 2024 Georgia thriller (Alabama won 41-34) and the Tide's 2019 loss to LSU (46-41 in a game filled with numerous current NFL Pro Bowlers). Additionally, Nick Saban and ESPN's College GameDay crew will set up on the quad in Tuscaloosa for its weekly pregame show.

Something to keep an eye on: a tropical storm is expected to be in play next weekend, meaning strong rain and wind is a possibility for this marquee matchup.

Here's your viewing guide for Alabama's Week 6 contest against Georgia.

How to Watch: Alabama vs. Georgia

Who: No. 2 Georgia (5-0, 3-0 SEC) at No. 6 Alabama (5-0, 3-0 SEC)

When: Saturday, Oct. 10, 6:30 p.m. CT

Where: Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

TV: ABC

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts, Sideline: Damion Square, Host: Roger Hoover)

SiriusXM: Alabama – 84; Georgia – 82

All-Time Series: Alabama leads 45-27-4, with the first matchup occurring on Nov. 2, 1895, and the last coming on Dec. 6, 2025. The Crimson Tide has a 24-13-4 home record against the Bulldogs and has won eight of the past 10 overall meetings.

Last Meeting: The Crimson Tide had one of its worst performances of the 2025-26 season in a 28-7 loss to Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. Alabama finished with -3 rushing yards and was without multiple key players. It was just the second time that season, with the other being the previous Oklahoma matchup, that the Alabama defense did not force a turnover. It was the second time Alabama faced the Bulldogs in 2025, as the Crimson Tide won the first game 24-21 in Athens.

Last Time Out, Alabama: The then-No. 7 Crimson Tide obliterated then-No. 16 Mississippi State 56-23 on the road on Oct. 3. Alabama thrived on both sides of the ball, starting with quarterback Keelon Russell, who completed 16 of 22 pass attempts for 285 yards and four total touchdowns (three passing). Freshman Trae'shawn Brown led the crowded running back room with 66 yards and two scores on 14 carries. Russell really spread the ball as four pass-catchers logged at least 40 receiving yards, with Lotzeir Brooks totaling the most with 96. Defensively, UA's second touchdown in Starkville was a pick-six by Dijon Lee Jr. And speaking of former highly touted high school prospects, freshman linebacker Xavier Griffin led the Tide in tackles with nine, including a sack.

Last Time Out, Georgia: The No. 2 Bulldogs took down Vanderbilt 38-14 at home on Oct. 3. Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton completed 25 of 32 pass attempts for 295 yards and three touchdowns. Running backs Bo Walker and Chauncey Bowens combined for 102 yards and a score on 15 carries. Dwight Phillips Jr. and Landon Roldan totaled seven receptions, 132 yards and two touchdowns between them. Defensively, KJ Bolden and Raylen Wilson each recorded seven tackles.

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