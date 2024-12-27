Alabama 'Really Optimistic' About Justin Jefferson Returning Next Season
TAMPA, Fla.–– Recent legal and NCAA rulings, mainly surrounding Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, allow players who played at the junior college level an extra year of eligiibility. This would mean that Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson, who participated in Senior Day and was thought to be out of eligibility, could come back for another year with the Crimson Tide.
Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack spoke with the media in Tampa Friday afternoon after the Crimson Tide's ReliaQuest Bowl practice and said they have been looking into the possibility.
"I think we're really optimistic about JJ coming back for next season," Wommack said. "It's something that he wants to do. So hopefully we'll have some confirmation on that sooner rather than later, but it's all looking like it's in the right direction right now.
"I think it goes without saying how special that would be for our defense. When you have Jihaad Campbell, Deontae Lawson and Justin Jefferson potentially all walking out the door, and now you've got a chance to potentially recoup at least one of those players."
Jefferson started his career at Pearl River Community Collegen for two seasons before transferring to Alabama in 2023. He worked mainly on special teams last season, but has seen an increased role in 2024, especially once Lawson went out with injury. He took over the green dot communication on defense after Lawson's injury.
The senior linebacker has 51 tackles, including 5.5 for loss and two sacks on the season with two starts.
Read more: Alabama Football ReliaQuest Bowl Practice Report: Dec. 27
How to Watch the ReliaQuest Bowl: No. 11 Alabama vs. Michigan