Alabama's Captains Say Program Has 'Bright Future' Under Kalen DeBoer
TAMPA, Fla.–– Alabama's two captains that played in the ReliaQuest Bowl, quarterback Jalen Milroe and left guard Tyler Booker, declined to comment on their plans for the future after the Crimson Tide's loss to Michigan Tuesday afternoon. Neither are expected to return to Alabama next season, but will make official announcements in the coming days.
Regardless of whether or not Milroe and Booker are part of the program moving forward, both think the Crimson Tide is in good hands with Kalen DeBoer and see a "bright future" for the program under the head coach.
"It’s a bright future ahead because people understand what needs to be done so that we can be the best version of ourselves," Milroe said after the loss. "The standard that is here. The standard that is set. We have a lot of great dudes in the locker room that’s hungry, that’s looking to get better and looking to uphold the standard."
With the loss to the Wolverines, Alabama's streak of 16 straight seasons with at least 10 wins was snapped, finishing with a 9-4 record. The senior class is also the first signing class that signed with Nick Saban to not win a championship in four years.
But Milroe says there are still people in the building like directors of player development Josh Chapman, Denzel Devall and HaHa Clinton-Dix, who played under Saban and won national championships at Alabama that know what the standard is.
Booker said he was thankful that DeBoer came to Alabama and that he got to learn under him this season.
"I know the future under Coach DeBoer is very bright," Booker said. "Just people getting to know him, and him getting to know us, and also him getting to coach in the SEC, there’s a difference. There’s a difference in like SEC ball and going out there wearing that Script A on your chest— you’re everybody’s Super Bowl. You’re not going to learn what that means until you’re actually in it. The future is very bright.”
DeBoer is not used to losing. He came to Alabama with a head coaching record of 104-12. He lost more games this season than his two seasons combined at Washington, where he took the Huskies to the national championship game in Year 2.
It won't be national championship or bust for DeBoer in Year 2 at Alabama, but the expectations also won't be far from that. It might be College Football Playoff or bust though. As Milroe mentioned, there is a championship standard and expectation with the Crimson Tide. "Standard" is the word DeBoer used to describe Alabama in his opening press conference, calling the program the standard of college football.
His first season had some high highs (the wins over Georgia and LSU) and several low lows (all four losses.) DeBoer was definitely tested this year, but next year will be a massive test for the head coach, and two of his leaders are confident that the program is headed in the right direction.
