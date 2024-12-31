Jalen Milroe Calls Nick Sheridan 'One of the Best Coaches I've Been Around'
The term "dual-threat" has been attached to numerous former Alabama quarterbacks when they arrived in Tuscaloosa, but that wasn't always the case when they left for the NFL.
Of course, this isn't a bad thing as initial dual-threats like Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa and Bryce Young thrived while adapting to the inside-the-pocket play style (Hurts was still utilized as a runner more than the other two) and their past national honors while donning the crimson and white jersey reflect that.
Current Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe was a somewhat rare case in that former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Tommy Rees utilized him as a true dual-threat last season, which helped the team reach the College Football Playoff semifinal.
But after Rees left and Nick Saban retired in the offseason, then-newly hired head coach Kalen DeBoer brought along Nick Sheridan from Washington to be the Crimson Tide's tight ends coach. DeBoer also brought along Ryan Grubb to be Alabama's offensive coordinator, but he left shortly after being hired to join the Seattle Seahawks coaching staff and Sheridan was promoted to Grubb's position.
Sheridan quickly saw Milroe's potential and ran the offense through the dual-threat's arm and legs throughout this season. Due to extra emphasis compared to last season, Milroe and Sheridan created a tight bond that left a lasting impact on the Alabama quarterback.
"I've been playing football for a while and he's one of the best coaches I've been around," Milroe said after Alabama's loss to Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Tuesday afternoon. "At a personal level, just being around him, he always brings a smile to my face, never a dull moment. He's always uplifting, he always has my back and he always is constantly trying to push me every day so I can be the best version of myself. It's been awesome to have him as a play-caller this year."
Milroe showed much improvement in his second year as the Crimson Tide's starter this season, as even though he logged a similar number of passing yards but fewer touchdowns, he's rushed for nearly 200 more yards on nine fewer carries. Additionally, his 20 rushing touchdowns are the most by an Alabama quarterback in a single season (the previous record was set by Jalen Hurts with 15). Furthermore, Milroe is one of five players in SEC history with 15 passing touchdowns and 15 rushing touchdowns in the same season.
But as Milroe stated before, his accolades on Saturdays are a microcosm of the "great relationship" he has with Sheridan during the other six days of the week.
"Wins and losses are factors of the game, it's the beauty of the game and it comes with it, but it's just the off-the-field [aspect] and being around him, getting a relationship with his wife and kids," Milroe said. "Being around him has been awesome. I definitely cherish the relationships I have with him, it's been great."
Milroe hasn't declared for the NFL Draft just yet, but most signs point to him doing so. In other words, Tuesday's loss was likely the last time he and Sheridan will share a collegiate field together and that clearly meant a lot to Milroe.