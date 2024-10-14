How Alabama is Approaching Ryan Williams' Involvement in Offense
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Ryan Williams has been the breakout star for Alabama's offense through the first half of the regular season, leading the team in receptions (23), receiving yards (576) and receiving touchdowns (6.) The freshman wide receiver leads the nation with an average of 25 yards per catch. Williams was highly-touted coming into the season as a 17-year-old, and he has more than lived up to the hype.
Saturday's matchup against South Carolina was the first time in his young career that the receiver didn't have a touchdown in a game. Williams finished the game with four catches for 32 yards on six targets, which was a season low in yards.
Alabama called up a deep shot intended for Williams on the second offensive possession of the game on a third-and-long that Jalen Milroe threw just past the outstretched arms of the young receiver. Williams had gotten behind the defense and would have scored a touchdown on the play if the throw had been on target.
"There was a couple more where it didn’t get to him or get completed," Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said on Monday. "Ones where we were really trying to be intentional, whether it’s a screen or just a matchup one-on-one. There was another one or two where the ball in a progression very well could have gotten to him. Just like the other plays that he’s had throughout the season where he might not be the No. 1 option, but the progression will a lot of times take you there."
Washington transfer Germie Bernard is the next-closest receiver to Williams statistically with 20 catches for 309 yards and two touchdowns. After that, there's a big dropoff until it gets to tight end CJ Dippre's 10 catches for 121 yards, and the closest receiver is junior Kobe Prentice with eight catches for 107 yards.
DeBoer explained Alabama's philosophy in the balance of making sure the star wide receiver gets enough targets while also working with what the defense is giving them.
“He’s gotta be a guy that we’re always really paying attention to as far as the number of targets," DeBoer said. "I think, for the most part, we understand who those guys are. A lot of them are in the starting lineup and maybe just the next guys in that you have to be really making sure in the game plan that they’re involved. And so that will always be the case. We’ve gotta continue to emphasize that. It’s something we always look at each and every week as we lay out the whole plan.”
