Alabama Has 'Plenty of Motivations' for ReliaQuest Bowl Against Michigan
TAMPA, Fla.–– Even with a first-year head coach, there's still a high level of expectation at Alabama. The Crimson Tide is expected to be in the College Football Playoff every year, and while that may seem like a high standard, the program appeared in eight of the first 10 CFPs.
So disappointment for missing out by one spot in the inaugural 12-team playoff would be natural. And there is a certain level of disappointment around the team, but with all uninjured players expected to be available to play, there are still multiple motivating factors for the Crimson Tide in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Michigan according to defensive coordinator Kane Wommack.
"There’s plenty of motivations," Wommack said after Friday's bowl practice. "Getting to 10 wins as a team and what we’ve been able to do in the record of having that for, what, 16 straight years. The guys that were here a year ago had a bad taste in their mouth from last time they played Michigan. And then simply the pride of doing the best they can to send these seniors out the right way. And then to me, building momentum for the offseason is always critical in bowl games."
Alabama has won at least 10 games every year since Nick Saban's second season in 2008. Currently sitting at 9-3, the Crimson Tide needs a win in the ReliaQuest Bowl to extend the streak to 17 years. Alabama and Michigan last played less than a year ago in what would end up being Saban's last game as Crimson Tide head coach when the Wolverines knocked out Alabama in the CFP semifinal at the Rose Bowl. Most players when asked have shrugged off revenge as a motivator for Tueseay's game, but for any player who played against the Wolverines in January, that loss will be on their minds.
There were over a dozen players who participated in Senior Day for the Crimson Tide before the Iron Bowl. A few of those players, like Justin Jefferson, might still come back, but there will be multiple others who will be playing their last game in a Crimson Tide uniform in the ReliaQuest Bowl because they will be declaring early for the 2025 NFL Draft (likely guys like Jalen Milroe, Tyler Booker and Jihaad Campbell.)
"I think there’s motivation anytime we take the field," Alabama offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan said Friday. "Certainly to send the guys out who will be playing their last game here the right way because you love and care about them and want to do right by them. So I think collectively, coaches and players, we’re motivated and driven to play well and do everything we can to win the game. The players deserve that, the coaches, the staff. All the hard work you put in and who you represent when you compete. So that’s what we’re focused on. Certainly we’re driven and motivated to do everything we can to win the game."
For the players that chose to stick around instead of opting for the transfer portal or choosing to sit out, this final game means something. Energy was high on Friday as the Crimson Tide held its first practice in Tampa. In a video released by the program, redshirt junior defensive lineman Tim Keenan III was shown saying, "I love everybody on this field, so let’s work while we’re here. Let’s have some fun," at the start of the practice session.
There will be a lot less on the line for the Crimson Tide this time against Michigan when the two teams take the field in Tampa on New Year's Eve, but the game serves as a potential exclamation point for the 2024 team and a springboard into the future for the 2025 squad.
"This will be my 26th bowl game I’ve been apart of whether it was being a coach’s kid, a coach, a player," Wommack said. "And they’re all great when you win, and they’re not very fun when you lose. So to me, it’s all about winning the game and building momentum for our program.”
