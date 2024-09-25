Alabama's Matchup with Georgia is Extra Familiar for One Assistant Coach
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— There is a lot of familiarity between the Alabama and Georgia football programs from a recruiting and coaching standpoint. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart rose to prominence as an assistant under Nick Saban at Alabama for nine years before taking over his alma mater and bringing the Bulldogs their first national championship in 40 years.
When Smart left Alabama, he took some staffers from Tuscaloosa with him to help build his staff at Georgia, like current defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann. Most recently, former Alabama defensive backs coach, Travaris Robinson, joined the Bulldog staff in January.
With Saban's retirement in January, Alabama's staff obviously experienced massive turnover and overhaul under new head coach Kalen DeBoer. He retained running backs coach Robert Gillespie and defensive line coach Freddie Roach, but filled the rest of the spots on his staff with new guys. Some have a little coaching experience in the SEC like defensive coordinator Kane Wommack, but more many, this Saturday will be the first time they've experienced an SEC game. And it couldn't come on a bigger stage with No. 4 Alabama hosting No. 2 Georiga.
However, there is one coach on the Alabama sideline who is now on his sixth SEC school and started his career at Georgia. Crimson Tide outside linebackers coach Christian Robinson played at Georgia from 2009-2012 and then was a graduate assistant for the Bulldogs from 2013-2014.
Georgia won the SEC East in 2011 and 2012 while Robinson was a player, so he faced Alabama in the 2012 SEC Championship game. He remembers it being a back-and-forth affair, and shared that with his players this week.
"This game comes down to a handful of plays," Robinson said. "Especially with great teams, it’s going to come down to that most of the time. It’s the details that matter in games like this. Every team’s going to make plays, and how do you respond when they do. It’s going to be a four-quarter battle. That’s what it always is.”
Robinson is still very familiar with some members of the Georgia staff. He was recruited by UGA offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and offensive line coach Stacy Searels coming out of high school, and is still good friends with Searels.
He also has coaching stops at Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Florida and Auburn with a 2-5 record against Georgia, so facing his alma mater this Saturday will be nothing new for Robinson.
"I’m excited," Robinson said Wednesday. "This is one of those games that you always grow up wanting to play in. I’ve talked about that with my players and just excited about the environment that’s created by these two great teams."
Wommack and Robinson worked together at Ole Miss under Kane's father, Dave Wommack. Robinson proved himself as a GA there, and continued to work his way up the ladder into other jobs across the league.
"I think Christian earned enough respect from my dad and the rest of the defensive staff to, his second year, get to coach the inside linebackers and really spend a lot of time with those guys on the field and in the meeting room," Kane said. "And I think that’s a credit to who he is, the character that he has, the work ethic and he’s also a very smart ball coach that’s got a bright future.”
Robinson said there's a different feeling in the air as the team enters SEC play.
"Everybody starts talking a little bit more," Robinson said. "They know the opponent probably a little bit more intimately with friends and things like that. That familiarity definitely creates that intensity. Guys were obviously recruited by both schools being at this level. It’s exciting, and I think that you see the guys being aware of that. They embrace it, and they enjoy it, and that’s what you come here for.”
Robinson said he's been given a hard time about playing a Georgia since, "the day I walked in" at Alabama. But his allegiance is fully with his players and the Crimson Tide this Saturday.
"This is my tribe," Robinson said. "I want my players here to have the opportunities to succeed and to play and to perform, so this is my group. I know I went to school there, but this is where I’m at. And I want to see them succeed."
