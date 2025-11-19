Alabama Standout Offensive Lineman 'Up in the Air' for Eastern Illinois
Alabama center Parker Brailsford is uncertain to play against Eastern Illinois on Saturday, per head coach Kalen DeBoer.
"A little bit up in the air with where he's at for this week, just from Saturday," DeBoer said during the SEC coaches teleconference on Wednesday.
The specific injury designation to Brailsford is unknown at this time, but it doesn't sound serious.
Brailsford is one of the Crimson Tide's four captains and has proven to be an integral part of Alabama's success this season both on and off the field. The redshirt junior was previously named a Midseason All-American by the Sporting News and has also been named the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week following the Vanderbilt and LSU wins.
Alabama's offensive line has gone under a ton of rotation during games, but Brailsford has been one of the small number of constants on it. Brailsford has never been a part of an offensive line that's rotated as much as the Crimson Tide has this season. In addition to the right tackle spot between Wilkin Formby and Michael Carroll, both guard positions have seen a ton of rotation between Kam Dewberry, Geno VanDeMark, Jaeden Roberts and William Sanders.
Should Brailsford miss this home matchup, Joseph Ionata would likely get the start at center as he's next on the depth chart.
Ionata played in two games as a reserve in his freshman season, logging snaps against Western Kentucky and Mercer. The former 3-star recruit was considered the No. 39 interior offensive lineman in the Class of 2024.
"Yeah, I think Joe's very similar to many of our guys on our roster that just continue to work," DeBoer said of Ionata. "And you know, you see the regulars on the football field each and every Saturday, but there are definitely guys behind the scenes that are just grinding away in the weight room, on the field, just, you know, owning the day and the opportunity they get to go compete.
"And he's one of them. He's understanding the game better. From a football IQ, the center position is very important. He's in a spot where if you put him out there and you feel good about what's going to happen when he snaps the football."