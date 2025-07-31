Alabama WR Germie Bernard Embracing Role in 'Selfless' WR Room
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Senior Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard is part of a laundry list of capable players. The Crimson Tide pass catchers make up one of the deepest positions on the squad, with Bernard being one of the more seasoned players.
"It's been really great for us," Bernard said Thursday about the wide receiving depth after the second day of fall camp. "We can put guys anywhere and they can go make plays. I think we can really trust everybody in our room to execute. We have a lot of talent in that room. I'm excited for us to spread the ball around, man. It's all about being selfless in our room."
Bernard added that the buy-in is different this season compared to last. The theme of execution remained present as he spoke about what would be important for the Crimson Tide this season. He is one of the leaders at his position group.
"When you're growing into a leader, you have to be more vocalized," Bernard, who previously liked to lead more by example, said. "Being more vocalized, letting people know what I've went through with my experience, they're gonna go through a lot of things I went through. I can help talk them through it."
Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said Bernard is a more confident player than when the two worked together at Washington, after getting some big-time experience added to his ledger. Grubb has previously been complimentary of Bernard's willingness to learn; such was the case Thursday.
"[He's] very respectful. He's a good gatherer of information," Grubb said. "Understands how to be a pro and has worked himself into a really big leadership role on this team."
Bernard had a good season last fall, coming in second on Alabama with 794 receiving yards. He and Ryan Williams, the two leading receivers from the 2024 team, make up a formidable duo as part of a position group with a ceiling of being the best in the country.
"People understand what their role is," Bernard said. "They're gonna do everything they can to execute in their role that they have."